Indian Rap Sensation G Deep Releases Fourth Single, "Ready For Me," On Humble Music

Over 250,000 people have downloaded the song so far!

NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Indian rap sensation G Deep — whose music has been featured on the Planet Mosh podcast, That's Enuff, and Thisis50.com, amongst thousands of other outlets — has just announced that he is releasing his fourth single, "Ready for Me," on the Humble Music imprint.

The single, which is a tribute to the hip hop culture and its evolution — and also positions the so-called Desi Kidd as the artist to watch — has already received more than 250,000 downloads.

You can check out the video below:
https://youtu.be/z7LFNlAaPqM

"I wanted to create a single that got people excited about hip hop again," said G Deep, in a statement. "I feel that I've accomplished this with "Ready For Me," and I proved without a shadow of a doubt that hip hop is a universal language, today, that we all can enjoy."

Follow G Deep on Spotify, Instagram, and YouTube.

