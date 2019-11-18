LOVERBOY will light up the stage at Tulalip Resort Casino in February

LOVERBOY LOVERBOY logo Tulalip Resort Casino

Fans at Tulalip will be “Working for the Weekend” Saturday, February 8, 2020

TULALIP, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dust off your red leather pants and bandannas because multi-platinum Canadian rockers, LOVERBOY, will be performing at Tulalip Resort Casino’s Orca Ballroom on Saturday, February 8, 2020.

For more than four decades, LOVERBOY has been “Working for the Weekend” (and on weekends), captivating audiences around the globe. Throughout the 1980s, with their signature red leather pants, bandannas, and big rock sound, Loverboy accumulated numerous hit songs in Canada and the United States, earning four multi-platinum albums and selling millions of records. Their string of hits includes the United States Team 1984 Summer Olympic theme, "Nothing's Gonna Stop You Now,” “Lovin’ Every Minute of It,” “This Could Be the Night,” “Hot Girls in Love,” “The Kid is Hot Tonite,” “Heaven In Your Eyes” and “Queen of the Broken Hearts.” Loverboy consists of its original members: lead singer Mike Reno, guitarist Paul Dean, Doug Johnson on keyboards and Matt Frenette on drums.

Tickets for LOVERBOY go on sale Friday, December 13, at 10am, and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or service charge free at the Tulalip Box Office.

About Tulalip Resort Casino

Award-winning Tulalip Resort Casino is the most distinctive gaming, dining, meeting, entertainment and shopping destination in Washington State. The AAA Four-Diamond resort’s world-class amenities have ensured its place on the Condé Nast Traveler Gold and Traveler Top 100 Resorts lists. The property includes 192,000 square feet of gaming excitement; a luxury hotel featuring 370 guest rooms and suites; 30,000 square feet of premier meeting, convention and wedding space; the full-service T Spa; and eight dining venues. It also showcases the intimate Canoes Cabaret and a 3,000-seat amphitheater. Nearby, find the Hibulb Cultural Center and Natural History Preserve, Cabela’s and 130 designer names at the Seattle Premium Outlets. The Resort Casino is conveniently located between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C. just off Interstate-5 at exit 200. It is an enterprise of the Tulalip Tribes. For reservations, please call 866.716.7162 or visit us at www.TulalipResortCasino.com. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



