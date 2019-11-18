Hans Kissle Sponsors Joy in Childhood Foundation’s 2019 Celebrating Joy Dinner

Hans Kissle Joy

Hans Kissle, a leading prepared foods manufacturer was proud to sponsor the Joy in Childhood Foundation’s 2019 Celebrating Joy Dinner.

HAVERHILL, MA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hans Kissle, a leading prepared foods manufacturer that operates out of Haverhill, MA, was proud to sponsor the Joy in Childhood Foundation’s 2019 Celebrating Joy Dinner. On October 24, 2019, partners from across the country gathered in support of this generous organization and their mission.

The Joy in Childhood Foundation was founded in 2006 as an organization that “provides the simple joys of childhood to kids who need it most.” It is an organization powered by Dunkin Brands and Baskin-Robbins and supported by partners, franchisees, employees and guests.

In 2018 alone, the Joy in Childhood Foundation was able to provide grants “to more than 150 local nonprofits that provide joyful experiences for kids – from camps for kids with illnesses to music therapy programs, mobile food pantries and dozens of other organizations that create fun celebrations such as birthday parties for kids in need. [They] also launched Dogs for Joy, [their] new signature program to bring full-time service dogs to children’s hospitals.”

Employees from Hans Kissle attended the 2019 Celebrating Joy Dinner and took part in celebrating another year of the organization’s efforts to #bringjoy into the lives of children. As a strong partner of Dunkin Brands, Hans Kissle was proud to be able to support their efforts in making the world a little better for kids who need it. Based on the Joy in Childhood Foundation’s 12 years of support in local communities, 2019 seems like it will be another year of meaningful difference for the organization.

About Hans Kissle: At Hans Kissle, we strive to deliver the simple goodness of home in every bite. Founded in 1984, Hans Kissle began as the regional commissary for a small, high-end grocery chain in New England crafting fresh, upscale, prepared foods and deli salads from a 30,000 square foot facility in Somerville. More than 30 years later, we’re still in the kitchen in our 112,000 square foot facility, cooking up delicious foods with an uncompromising commitment to quality and service on a national level. For more information please visit https://www.hanskissle.com/.



