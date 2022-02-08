WooBamboo Continues Its Long-Term Partnership With Baby2Baby With Oral Care Kit Donations

WooBamboo, a leading provider of Earth-friendly oral care products, strengthens its partnership with Baby2Baby with a donation of oral care kits.

CAPE CORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WooBamboo, a Florida-based creator of environmentally-friendly and sustainable oral care products, has long been a supporter of Baby2Baby. This excellent nonprofit organization provides essential supplies to children living in poverty, including diapers, wipes, formula, and even oral care products. Every year, WooBamboo donates thousands of kids’ oral care kits to Baby2Baby for distribution to children in need, and it is honored to play a role in Baby2Baby’s mission.

Over the last decade, the team at Baby2Baby has distributed more than 200 million items to children in hospitals, schools, foster care, domestic violence programs, and homeless shelters. Baby2Baby also distributes products to families who have lost everything due to natural disasters. Their donations are distributed through a massive network of social services agencies and nonprofit organizations, as well.

The team at WooBamboo genuinely wants to make the world a better place, and that doesn’t end with creating sustainable and eco-friendly oral care products. Taking care of the planet is also about taking care of the people, animals, and plants who live on it. Aside from their commitment to Baby2Baby, WooBamboo has also become the world’s first Certified Plastic Negative oral care brand through its work with rePurpose Global. WooBamboo also donates toothbrushes to the Saba Wildlife Foundation, which utilizes these non-toxic alternatives to traditional toothbrushes to scrub coral structures.

To learn more about the Baby2Baby organization, or to make a donation of your own, visit their website today. They are always in need of donations of diapers, wipes, formula, and hygiene products to address critical needs in their community - particularly those hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic. For further questions about donations, send an email to info@baby2baby.org.

You can learn more about WooBamboo’s Earth-friendly oral care products on their website, as well. For questions, visit the company’s FAQ page or feel free to contact them at (855) 966-2262. You can also send an email to smiles@woobamboo.com.

About WooBamboo: WooBamboo is headquartered in Cape Coral, Florida and provides consumers with access to planet-friendly and non-toxic oral care products. These products range from sustainable bamboo toothbrushes and electric toothbrush heads to all-natural fluoride-free toothpaste and silk dental floss. Their mission is to empower consumers to change the world one small buying decision at a time. For more info please visit https://www.woobamboo.com.

About Baby2Baby: Baby2Baby is a nonprofit organization located in Los Angeles, California that strives to provide children living in poverty with the everyday essentials they need and deserve. They have donated more than two million items to children in their local communities, and they are always accepting donations from individuals and companies. For more information please visit https://baby2baby.org.