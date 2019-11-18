Seamless Travel and Airport Security at the Border Security Conference 2020

Border Security Conference 2020

SMi Group Reports: The Border Security Conference taking place on the 11th – 12th February 2020 in Rome will include six presentations on airport security.

ROME, ITALY, November 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Airports are increasingly turning to seamless travel initiatives in order to help secure borders and increase passenger satisfaction. Seamless travel will therefore be a key focus at next year’s Border Security Conference, taking place on the 11th and 12th February, in Rome, Italy.Register by 29th November to save £200 with an early bird discount. Secure your place at http://www.bordersec-conference.com/einpr5 The conference serves as a leading event for industry professional and government officials from around the world.Featuring presentations discussing the impact of technologies, such as AI and Automated Recognition, and seamless travel initiatives, which aim to secure borders and increase passenger satisfaction.Presentations on Airport Security 1) Effective Border Risk Management at Our International Airports and The Role of Emerging Technologies Specifically Facial Recognition SystemsPresented by Mr Christopher Maston, Port Director, Miami International Airport, Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Department of Homeland Security2) Recent Advances in Automated Recognition at The BorderPresented by Mr Marek Rejman-Greene, Director, Identity for Services3) Biometric Exit USA: LH PerspectivePresented by Mr Patrick Sgueglia, Product Manager Regulatory, Lufthansa4) Profiling, Targeting and Real Time Operational Communication at Airports in The Global South to Fight Transnational Organized Crime and TerrorismPresented by Ms Cecile Plunet, AIRCOP Global Coordinator, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime5) Title TBCPresented by Ms Keri Phoenix, Manager Innovative Travel Solutions, Vancouver Airport Authority6) Implementation of BorderXpress in CyprusPresented by Mr Yiannis Harpas, Senior Manager Operations, Pafos Airport, Hermes Airports LtdAdditionally, the main conference is supported by a market leading workshop with a focus on “Countering Emerging Threats in Document and Identity Verification in Border Security” taking place on the 10th February, led by Professor James Ferryman, Project Coordinator, PROTECT.The full agenda (event brochure) can be requested from the event website http://www.bordersec-conference.com/einpr5 -- END –Border Security ConferenceRome, Italy11th – 12th February 2020Gold Sponsor: Vancouver International AirportSponsorship is now open for the conference. Should you wish to speak or exhibit please contact Sadia Malick on: +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



