Seamless Travel and Airport Security at the Border Security Conference 2020
SMi Group Reports: The Border Security Conference taking place on the 11th – 12th February 2020 in Rome will include six presentations on airport security.ROME, ITALY, November 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Airports are increasingly turning to seamless travel initiatives in order to help secure borders and increase passenger satisfaction. Seamless travel will therefore be a key focus at next year’s Border Security Conference, taking place on the 11th and 12th February, in Rome, Italy.
The conference serves as a leading event for industry professional and government officials from around the world.
Featuring presentations discussing the impact of technologies, such as AI and Automated Recognition, and seamless travel initiatives, which aim to secure borders and increase passenger satisfaction.
Presentations on Airport Security:
1) Effective Border Risk Management at Our International Airports and The Role of Emerging Technologies Specifically Facial Recognition Systems
Presented by Mr Christopher Maston, Port Director, Miami International Airport, Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Department of Homeland Security
2) Recent Advances in Automated Recognition at The Border
Presented by Mr Marek Rejman-Greene, Director, Identity for Services
3) Biometric Exit USA: LH Perspective
Presented by Mr Patrick Sgueglia, Product Manager Regulatory, Lufthansa
4) Profiling, Targeting and Real Time Operational Communication at Airports in The Global South to Fight Transnational Organized Crime and Terrorism
Presented by Ms Cecile Plunet, AIRCOP Global Coordinator, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime
5) Title TBC
Presented by Ms Keri Phoenix, Manager Innovative Travel Solutions, Vancouver Airport Authority
6) Implementation of BorderXpress in Cyprus
Presented by Mr Yiannis Harpas, Senior Manager Operations, Pafos Airport, Hermes Airports Ltd
Additionally, the main conference is supported by a market leading workshop with a focus on “Countering Emerging Threats in Document and Identity Verification in Border Security” taking place on the 10th February, led by Professor James Ferryman, Project Coordinator, PROTECT.
The full agenda (event brochure) can be requested from the event website http://www.bordersec-conference.com/einpr5
-- END –
Border Security Conference
Rome, Italy
11th – 12th February 2020
Gold Sponsor: Vancouver International Airport
