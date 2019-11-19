Over 1000 new jobs in 2019 - Fast Shine service breaks records.

on-site car wash Fast Shine Waterless Car Wash Fast Shine On-site Car Wash

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fast Shine car wash service has reported on the interim results of the past year. Today, the company is represented in 22 cities of 8 countries: Cyprus, Lithuania, Switzerland, Moldova, Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan and the USA. The average monthly volume of orders serviced by the company exceeds 180,000, and the number of employees throughout the network exceeded the value of 1,500 people, which is three times more than a year earlier.“We see a huge interest in our service around the world. Recently more and more applications for concluding a franchising agreement have come from African countries, where the water problem is very acute. Localization of the production of detergent compositions in Russia allowed us to minimize the cost of washing materials, which makes our business model profitable in most countries of the world,”- commented Oleg Gerasimov, co-founder of the company.Recall that the Fast Shine service provides the services of on-site car wash without using water. The car wash order is carried out through a mobile application, orders are distributed among the washers according to the same model that Uber taxi service works - the order is received by the washer closest to the client and having a higher rating. The washing itself is carried out by special eco-friendly detergent compositions, the consumption of which for one car does not exceed 0.5 liters.In 2019, the Fast Shine franchise was included in the Top 25 Best Franchises of the CIS countries according to Forbes.

