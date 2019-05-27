Waterless car wash. How it works.

Fast Shine Car Wash Process Fast Shine Mobile App

The Fast Shine company introduced a new unique service - waterless mobile car wash.

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, May 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the moment, the service is already available in seven countries: the USA, Cyprus, Lithuania, Moldova, Kazakhstan, Russia, and Armenia.The car is washed using a special patented detergent Fast Shine , which is sprayed onto the surface of the car body, envelops particles of dirt and sand in a gel casing, and then all the dirt is removed with microfiber towels. This car wash is absolutely environmentally friendly, does not harm the paintwork and can be carried out anywhere in the city. It is also worth noting that the consumption of all liquids used per wash does not exceed 1 liter, unlike conventional washers, where more than 100 liters are consumed per car.For customers, there is a mobile application available on iOS and Android, with which you can place an order and pay for washing. The work is organized in the same way as Uber taxi drivers work: the washers have their own mobile application through which they see incoming orders and can choose the most convenient for them. After washing, the client can rate the washerman, which will affect his rating in the system. The higher the rating of the washer, the more orders he receives.“We have main offices in three cities: New York, Limassol, and Moscow, in other cities and countries we run on a franchise system,” comments Alex Korn - Fast Shine development director.“In the Fast Shine franchise, we include all the necessary materials for work, conduct training for a partner and adapt the mobile application for a specific city - change language, prices, connect a payment provider to process card payments. Next, we supply the partner with all the necessary supplies. The cost price of one wash ranges from 50 cents to 1 dollar, depending on the country, which makes the business profitable in the conditions of most cities in the world.We see great potential in the development of this business. In Cyprus, we have signed a contract for the continuous maintenance of all ambulances, the number of private clients is growing every day. In Moscow, we wash more than 7,000 cars every week, and the Russian division itself is included in the Forbes ranking of the most promising startups. In New York, we are actively working with corporate fleets of major companies. Our service allows each client to save on washing his car for more than 24 hours a year - this is the whole day that you can spend doing more useful and important things”.The problem of water saving is relevant today for most countries of the world and the Fast Shine car wash provides an excellent modernized solution that allows you not only to get a clean car anywhere and anytime, but also to help save the environment.



