Ideagen Launches New Version of its Enterprise Risk Management Software, Pentana Risk

The latest version of Pentana Risk integrates with third party systems and introduces risk data analysis and business intelligence capability

NOTTINGHAM, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ideagen, the UK-based global software firm, is launching a new version of its enterprise risk management software as it looks to maintain its position among the leading global providers of risk technologies.

The latest iteration of Pentana Risk aims to drive improved decision making and organisational performance, strengthening the ability of the software in managing operational, financial, IT and strategic risks.

The latest enhancement comes with third party integration capability, enabling organisations to connect to other software applications for the purposes of reporting, data analytics, logging new feedback items or external performance tracking.

Various improvements have also been made to Pentana Risk’s Charting capabilities which will deliver greater opportunities for data analysis and business intelligence gathering.

Stephanie Jones, Ideagen’s Product Manager for Pentana Risk, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be able to bring the latest version of our Pentana Risk software to market.

“This is a release which keeps the product up-to-date with the latest risk management technologies and also one which ensures Ideagen continues to meet the demands of our growing customer base.

“The new and improved Pentana Risk will provide users with the power to access and utilise risk data from third-party applications and this new feature really does put power at the user’s fingertips.

“Meanwhile, the enhancements to the system’s Charts capability has really transformed that particular functionality – which is a firm favourite with our users.”

Pentana Risk is an enterprise risk management software solution that fully integrates risk management processes, from identifying and assessing risk business-wide, to assigning and monitoring mitigation plans, all the way through to reporting and defining a long-term strategy for enhanced performance.

Among the benefits the software provides to organisations includes;

• Improved performance through being able to make clear and calculated business decisions

• Compliance with internal and external standards

• Increased engagement with senior and executive level management via dashboards and reports

• Continuously updated content libraries allowing for ready-to-use frameworks

• Increased risk-awareness throughout the business, including simplified risk management through simple user interface – safeguarding company reputation

Stephanie added: “Pentana Risk provides a single version of the truth for organisations by integrating data from back-office and third-party systems to deliver clarity, control and the ability to make the right decisions with the right data.”

In 2019, the capabilities of the Pentana Risk software saw Ideagen recognised in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Integrated Risk Management report as an industry challenger.

www.ideagen.com

www.ideagen.com/products/pentana-risk



