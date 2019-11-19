Panel Discussion on ‘Underlying Principles of the EU Internal Market and Competition Policies’ Parallel Trade 2020

Parallel Trade 2020

An exciting panel discussion on ‘underlying principles of the EU internal market and competition policies’ is to be held at upcoming conference Parallel Trade.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi’s Parallel Trade conference will be returning to London on 4th-5th February 2020 to explore shortages of medicines, current and ongoing challenges posed by Parallel Trading, potential implications of Brexit and IP exhaustion rights. As the only B2B parallel trade conference in Europe, the two-day event provides the ideal platform for industry experts to come together and share perspectives on the practice of parallel trade.There is an early bird saving of £200 for bookings made before 29th November 2019 at www.parallel-trade.com/EINpr4 The 2020 agenda will include a panel discussion on ‘underlying principles of the EU internal market and competition policies,’ which will explore:• What lies behind the EU fundamental thinking of institutions as drivers for trade, competition and the EU market?• What is the policy, legal and motivational drivers?The panel discussion will be hosted by key speakers:• Richard Freudenberg, Secretary General, British Association of European Pharmaceutical Distributors• Kasper Ernest, Secretary General, European Association of Euro-Pharmaceutical Companies• John Lisman, Attorney, Consultant, Trainer, Lisman Legal Life Sciences B.V.• Morten Bj. Petersen, Owner & Principle Advisor, European Business Advisory, Chairman of the Future Relations Committee, British Chamber of Commerce to the EUIn addition to the panel, the conference will feature presentations from a variety of industry experts, as well as networking opportunities and the chance to take part in an interactive pre-conference workshop day . The workshop day will commence on 3rd February and will feature two workshops titled Parallel Trade and Brexit… Where Are We Now? and Understanding IP, Regulatory and Competition Law Issues in Pharmaceutical Parallel Trade.The event brochure with the full conference agenda is available to download online atParallel Trade 2020Main Conference: 4th-5th February 2020Pre-Conference Workshops: 3rd February 2020Location: Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London, UK---ENDS---For all media inquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email: hsidhu@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.