Registration opens for Smart Water Systems Conference 2020

Smart Water 2020

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi Group is proud to announce the 9th Annual Smart Water Systems Conference which will take place on 20th – 21st April 2020, in London, UK. The two-day event will offer updates on current projects through case studies from water utility companies such as Anglian Water, De Watergroep, SES Water, DWR Cymru Welsh Water, Thames Water and Oasen plus Ofwat provides insight into their latest strategy on driving change.In addition to that, Smart Water 2020’s main focus will be on Collaboration . This will cover topics such as: how the industry and various utility departments can work together to make the water networks and customer service more efficient. Other key sessions include the recent smart metering trials which have been rolled out across a number of areas in the UK and Europe. Plus, how AI, IOT and Automated Water Management have had an impact on the industry which is improving efficiency and customer satisfaction. This year’s conference will be chaired by Jeremy Heath, Innovation Manager, Sutton and East Surrey Water Plc, where he will be collaborating with several representatives from leading utility companies.For interested parties, there will be a £400 early bird discount for bookings made by December 13th. Register at www.smart-water-systems.com/einPR1 Featured Collaborators include:John Russell, Senior Director Strategy and Planning, OfwatRose Jolly, Innovation World Fund Manager, Severn TrentDavid Elliott, Group Chief Innovation Officer, Wessex WaterJeremy Heath, Innovation Manager, SESWAndy Clowes, Head of Customer Insight and Strategy, South East WaterHighlights for 2020:• Gather first-hand insight into Ofwat’s emerging strategy: Driving transformational innovation in the sector• Learn how industry and departmental collaboration will improve efficiency of service to the customer• Determine how data analytics from new technological innovations (satellites) can lead to more efficient leakage detection and management• Updates from both UK and European smart meter programmes and Results of Smart Meter Trials – showing the challenges facing water utilities after the smart meter roll out, as well as the lessons learned• Explore whether IOT, AI and Automated Water Management can improve customer engagement and make networks more efficient• Find out how the Upcoming Per Capita Consumption (PCC) targets are driving solutions to improve customer engagement and increase water reuse Featured attendees confirmed for 2020 include : Aclara | Aguas do Portos | Arqiva | Bristol Water | Calvin Capital | Cisco | Consumer Council for Water | DWR Cymru Welsh Water | Elster| Hero Labs | Metasphere| Mueller WaterFor the full agenda and speaker line-up, the brochure is available to download at www.smart-water-systems.com/einPR1 Smart Water Systems 202020 – 21 April 2020London, UKProudly sponsored by:Diehl Metering | DHI | Kamstrup | MetriNet - an ATI Brand | GutermannFor sponsorship enquiries or to register, contact Andrew Gibbons on +44 (0)20 7827 6156 or email agibbons@smi-online.co.uk--END—About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



