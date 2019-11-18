Big Five Board Awards 2019 Finalists Announced

The winners will be revealed at the Big Five Board Awards ceremony on November 21 in London at the Geological Society, being organised and hosted by Frontier.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The annual Big Five Board Awards ceremony celebrates the best Individuals and Companies active in Africa’s oil & gas sector. Thirty individuals and businesses have been nominated across five award categories.

Register to be part of a fabulous night and meet with Africa's leading oil and gas companies and senior executives in a reception-style event at these long-respected and annual accolades.

Keynote Speaker Ade Adeola, Managing Director, Energy & Natural Resources, Standard Chartered Bank plc will be speaking on ‘Building Africa’s Oil & Gas Future’ while faced with current challenges and opportunities.

Frontier also supports the plight of African wildlife and aims to raise funds for various conservation projects on the African Continent with a Charity Auction.

Bidding is now open on the Charity Auction lots or alternatively make a donation.

The finalists for the Big Five Board Awards 2019 are:

Distinguished Individual Contribution to the African Industry – Elephant

• Adrian Bligh, Geoshare/ PGS - a posthumous nomination

• Maggy Shino, Petroleum Commissioner, Ministry of Mines & Energy, Namibia

• Austin Avuru, CEO, Seplat Petroleum Development Company

• Dianne Sutherland, Publisher, Petroleum Africa Magazine

Corporate Contribution to African Petroleum & Excellence – Lion

• BP

• Kosmos Energy

• ENI

• Petronas

• Chevron

• Shell

• Africa Oil Corp.

Service & Supply Company of the Year – Buffalo

• Maersk Drilling

• Schlumberger

• CGG

• ION Geo

• SEPCO Industries

African National Oil Company of the Year – Rhino

• ENH

• GE Petrol, Equatorial Guinea

• Petrosen

• ONHYM

• Société Nationale Petrolière Gabonaise

Africa’s Oil Legend Award – Special Category

• Omar Mitha, CEO, ENH

• Patrick Pouyanné, CEO, Total

• Jean-Jaques Koum, Head of Exploration & Production - Oil & Gas Société Nationale des Hydrocarbures (SNH)

• Mamadou Faye, Managing Director, Petrosen

• Pam Darwin, Vice President, ExxonMobil

Event highlights:

• A great evening of networking

• Top industry speaker

• Relax in an informal environment with colleagues

• Recognise industry top performers

• Champion Africa's interests in the oil, gas and energy sector

• Enjoy an evening of top level networking

• Raise money for conservation in Africa

• Access the wider Frontier network

Attendees:

• Chief Executive Officers

• Chief Exploration Officers

• Chief Operations Officers

• Vice Presidents Exploration and Upstream

• Chief Technology Officers

• National Oil Companies/ Petroleum Directorates

• Petroleum Commissioners

• Directors of Hydrocarbons

• Directors of Petroleum

• African Investors, Private Equity and Institutional

• African Financiers

To register please visit www.bigfiveawards.com

Location:

The Geological Society

Burlington House

Piccadilly

London W1J 0BG

Date: Thursday 21 November

Time: 18:00 - 22:00

Contact:

+44 20 71938224

info@frontierenergy.network



