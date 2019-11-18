Anne Webster of Inner Strength Healing to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

CARDSTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 18, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Any vibration that is not in harmony with the body will cause the body to have a negative reaction. To return the body to harmony, we must first change that vibration.

Anne Webster is an Energy Healing Facilitator and founder of Inner Strength Healing, where she specializes in Emotion and Belief Energy Therapy.

“I started Inner Strength Healing to help empower people to tap into their own inner gifts for their own inner strength,” says Anne. “I like to help people access the inherent knowledge they possess within to heal their body, physically, spiritually and emotionally.”

According to Anne, each and every one of us is composed of a physical body and a spirit body. Our spirit body has been around forever. It knows everything. We only see a little bit of our consciousness, but our subconscious is everything we don't see.

Anne was first introduced to energy healing five years ago, following her son’s accident. He’d broken his face in three places and the doctor said he would need surgery.

While crying on her friend’s shoulder, she asked if she could perform an alternative form of healing: Body Code.

“The next morning I took him to the hospital prepared for surgery,” recalls Anne. “I was totally amazed when the doctor came out and repeated word for word what my friend had said the day before: ‘Everything was in perfect alignment and position. No surgery just time to heal the broken bones.’”

Since this time, Anne has studied everything she could to facilitate emotional and physical healing. Today, Anne offers Reiki, Emotion Code, Body Code, Belief Clearings, Distant Healings, Color Therapy, as well as mentoring, crisis management and essential oils.

“I had to heal myself to heal others,” says Anne. “In doing that, I learned so much about who I am and what I'm capable of doing. I'm not anybody special. I wasn't born with some magical powers that other people don't have. I've learned that there are answers, and I believe it is every single person's divine inheritance to have access to the tools to heal your body.”

Anne says her clients are typically people who have not been able to find answers anywhere else. They’re tired of explaining the same symptoms over and over and never finding relief.

“Each person knows themselves best, so I love empowering people by bringing things to their awareness,” says Anne. “I hope Inner Strength Healing will grow to where I can empower even more people to be healthier, happier and enjoy life.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Anne Webster in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on November 20th at 1pm EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio. If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information, visit www.innerstrengthhealing.webnode.com



