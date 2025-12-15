Spiritual Guide and Nature Advocate Rita Faruki of Sacred Earth Walks Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

SEDONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world often dominated by digital distractions and concrete jungles, Rita Faruki, founder of Sacred Earth Walks, shines as a guide for anyone longing to reconnect with the natural world—and with themselves. From Moroccan classrooms to the red rocks of Arizona, Rita’s journey has been anything but ordinary, and now she is inviting everyone to take their own sacred steps, with curiosity and courage, toward lives of meaning and joy.

From the Peace Corps to Red Rocks: The Making of a Guide

Rita Faruki’s story begins after her college graduation, when she joined the Peace Corps and found herself in Morocco. Immersed in a world vastly different from home, Rita quickly learned about resiliency, creative problem-solving, and what it truly means to stand on one’s own two feet. “I thought independence meant being alone,” she reflects. “But what I discovered is that real independence is not being tethered to others’ expectations or judgments. It’s about holding your own truth and acting from that foundation.”

Resourcefulness became second nature, whether that meant teaching English when supplies ran out or finding new ways to connect across cultures and languages. Rita’s later experiences on the Navajo reservation at Rock Point, Arizona, only deepened her appreciation for nature’s vastness and the richness of human diversity. “I fell in love with those immense red-rock landscapes,” she says. “The stars at night were so brilliant they could make you cry.”

The Call of Dark Skies

Rita’s passion for nature extends to fiercely advocating for “dark sky” communities—places where the stars can still tell their ancient stories unmarred by artificial lights. She educates others about the importance of darkness not only for our spirits, but also for wildlife, trees, and the unseen cycles of life. “Our circadian rhythms, the birds, the insects—so many beings need darkness for their well-being,” she explains. “Motion sensors, targeted lighting—small changes make a big difference.”

A Life Rooted in Resilience and Connection

With a life shaped by her Palestinian-Irish roots and global experiences, Rita’s perspective is both broad and deeply personal. She shares stories of her father’s odyssey from Palestine to Egypt and, decades later, back to the family’s ancestral land. “My father’s journey taught me the power of memory, persistence, and healing,” Rita reflects. “Sometimes closure comes in ways we don’t expect, and often, it is the courage to show up in person that makes all the difference.”

This wisdom threads through her work as a guide, healer, and teacher. Rita believes in the irreplaceable magic of being physically present. “Technology is wonderful, but it can’t replace the heart’s energy,” she explains. “When we gather in person, the synchronicities multiply, and the real work begins.”

Sacred Earth Walks: Shamanic Practice, Medicine Wheels, and More

Through Sacred Earth Walks, Rita draws on decades of study and practice in shamanism, energy healing, and indigenous wisdom. Her approach honors the interconnectedness of all beings and guides clients to expand their own spiritual toolboxes. “Shamanism is ancient and universal,” Rita shares. “It teaches us that our world is part of a vast, invisible tapestry—and that our thoughts and intentions shape what we experience.”

A favorite teaching tool is the medicine wheel, with its six sacred directions—each offering lessons, energies, and guidance. On her own land in Arizona, Rita maintains a living medicine wheel, inviting participants to “map their consciousness” and honor the support available in every moment.

Rita’s philosophy is practical and kind-hearted. She encourages people to recognize the rhythms of their bodies and the need for daily “micro-vacations”—pauses to realign, breathe, and restore. “Our culture glorifies constant striving and goal-setting,” she notes. “But sometimes, the most important progress happens when we soften, listen, and allow ourselves to simply be.”

Whether teaching about ultradian rhythms, guiding nature walks, or sharing stories from her global adventures, Rita brings humor, warmth, and a deep respect for individual paths.

As she sees it, “Earth is a school, and the lessons never really end.” Rita’s role is to offer tools, insights, and encouragement so that each person can journey a little lighter, a little wiser, and a little closer to their own truth.

For those ready to step onto a new path—or rediscover one that’s always been beneath their feet—Sacred Earth Walks with Rita Faruki offers a unique invitation to adventure, insight, and connection.

About Sacred Earth Walks

Founded by Rita Faruki, Sacred Earth Walks offers in-person retreats, shamanic experiences, and nature-based guidance in Sedona, Arizona. Rita brings decades of teaching, conservation, and cross-cultural experience to her work, helping clients reconnect with the wisdom of the Earth and the deeper currents of their own lives.

Close Up Radio recently featured Rita Faruki of Sacred Earth Walks and Sacred Concierge in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday December 9th at 12pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-spiritual-guide-and/id1785721253?i=1000740781992

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-spiritual-312116065/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5rZnMdZu9J3VtItGKMpn4d

For more information about Rita Faruki and Sacred Earth Walks, please visit https://sacredconcierge.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.