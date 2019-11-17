NYC Gum / Dental Implant Surgeon Dr. Bernard Fialkoff Organizes Dec. 9th " NYC Dentists Give Back Day " to Help NYC Vets

BAYSIDE, NY, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Queens, NY – Dr. Bernard Fialkoff , a New York City Dental Implant, Periodontal and Laser Surgeon of 39 years organized and formed the NYC Dentists Give Back Group at the September meeting of the Fialkoff Dental Study Club. The group of dentists decided to offer no charge dental exams and cleanings to veterans and those in need of dental care as a Holiday Hanukkah and Christmas gift. They did so to acknowledge the Veterans’ selfless dedication to protect the freedoms we all enjoy in the United States of America. Dr. Fialkoff states, “US Veterans risked their lives to safeguard our nation. But many go without dental care and are living with pain and suffering from infections caused by the lack of proper dental care.” Only 8% of all US Veterans get care from the VA and worse yet, US veterans account for 12% of the homeless population in the US. Many Veterans are unable to receive dental treatment from the Veterans Administration because of strict inclusion criteria. To help, the NYC Dentists Give Back Group members have organized and will be delivering these no charge services at their respective dental offices throughout all five Boroughs on December 9.Harlem Globetrotter Robert Hunter, Metro Area Veteran Directors Johnnie Williams and Manuel Rodriguez, Developer Manager of the Queens Chamber of Commerce Brendan Leavy, Hispanic Dental Association President Dr. Hanette Gomez, Past Presidents of Queens County Dental Society Dr. Robert Trager, Dr. Robert Shpuntoff and Dr. Maria Torres, both club members, and Dr. Bernard Fialkoff, all pledged themselves to make December 9 NYC Dentists Holiday Gift Give Back Day, a day to remember. The group has a new Facebook site: “New York City Dentists Give Back Group”.Commissioner James Hendon, NYC Department of Veterans’ Services says, “NYC Department of Veterans Services' Engagement and Community Service team will soon begin to actively spread the word about your event. Also, we will begin to promote the Holiday Humanitarian Day dental services that you are offering on social media. We truly appreciate your generosity in offering one day of free dental services to Veterans and vulnerable members of our society.”Dr. Fialkoff states, “Each New Yorker is very important to the well being of our city. Life is a group effort and the success of any program begins with the individuals in those groups. Any worthwhile activity begins with individuals and then spreads to family, local groups, the city, the state and then nationally. As community members, we can feel proud of helping our community and improving our city. What better way is there to do this, than help to help the very people who fought for our country’s freedom – our own Veterans.”Dr. Bernard Fialkoff was Valedictorian of the SUNY at Stony Brook Dental School Class of 1980. He trained and graduated from the Memphis Veterans Administration Hospital Periodontal and Implant Surgical Specialty program in Memphis, Tennessee in 1982, is a distinguished honoree of Pierre Fauchard, as well as a Member of the New York State Dental Association Chemical Dependency Committee.Dr. Fialkoff’s practice welcomes new patients. The office dedicates itself to helping patients with periodontal, dental implant and cosmetic laser treatments that regain confidence and healthy smiles. For 39 years, at 56-03 214th Street, Bayside, NY, the practice has gained a reputation for honesty, integrity and providing excellent, high quality care in a calm and friendly environment. You can contact the office at (718) 229-3838 or office@bernardfialkoffdds.com.For further information, the office web site and blog is www.baysidedentist.com . Dr. Fialkoff also has a web page devoted to his non-profit drug education program at: http://baysidedentist.com/our-office/community-drug-education-program/



