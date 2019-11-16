BRADY BUNTE - AGAVE CENTRAL - Tequila - Beverages

Brady Bunte- Agave Central

BEVERLY HILLS , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brady Bunte, a Tequila & Beverage connoisseur has created a unique website www.agavecentral.com which is all about Agave. From Tequila to Mezcal to Agave Nectar and recent articles about the serious shortage of agave, all these stories and updates can be found on the Agave Central website.

The agave plant has long been a sacred plant to the Aztecs within the Mexican regions. Agave has been used for centuries not just to make the fermented beverage that inspired today’s tequila, but also as a medicine. The Aztecs were also the first to realize the sweetness that could be harvested from the plant when they took to burning the fields of agave and realizing the sweet result that was realized from the remaining cooked heart.

The nectar used to be mixed with salt and applied as a dressing to wounds and skin ailments. This traditional remedy is actually still in use today. Bunte has found that researchers believe its effectiveness in treating wounds comes from the presence of pus producing bacteria, anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties.

The Agave plant is in some ways similar to Aloe Vera. Agave is now found in many consumer products including beverages, skin lotion, shampoo, cosmetics, or ointments for minor burns, sunburns. There is little scientific evidence of the effectiveness or safety of Agave extracts for either cosmetic or medicinal purposes.

The species is also used for decorative purposes.

