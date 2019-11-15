DrugTestingCourses.com Launches New Course on Delaware Workplace Drug and Alcohol Testing Laws

DrugTestingCourses.com

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DrugTestingCourses.com, an online training provider operated by Easler Education Inc., announced today that it has launched a new state law course designed to educate individuals and private employers on the relevant workplace drug and alcohol testing laws in the State of Delaware.

The course, which is entitled “Delaware Workplace Drug & Alcohol Testing Laws Training," is available for enrollment on DrugTestingCourses.com and all of its e-commerce affiliate reselling partner sites immediately.

Andrew Easler, the co-founder of Easler Education Inc, indicates that “particular changes to society’s attitudes regarding Medical Marijuana have led to a massive increase in legislative changes to workplace testing laws across the country. We decided to become a source of reliable information about these changes as they approach on the horizon so that employers can make informed decisions about changes to their policy and so that employees can avoid unwittingly violating their employer’s policies.”

The new course provides private employers and interested employees in Delaware a summary of the current state law as it relates to drug and alcohol testing. The course has been designed for the benefit of both legal and non-legal professionals. In an effort to make this kind of information accessible to non-lawyers, the course is designed to avoid legalese whenever possible and to explain legal terminology when the use of the term is unavoidable.

This course will cover essential topics such as: which type of testing is allowed in Delaware, the benefits and drawbacks of implementing a testing policy including relevant insurance discounts, if applicable, and how to qualify, some of the observed dangers and pitfalls other employers have encountered through relevant case law, and the current status of state marijuana laws and their effects on the implementation of workplace testing programs.

Medical Marijuana became legal in Delaware in 2016, and many employers and employees have found themselves on the wrong side of the statute. Employers have been sued for wrongful termination, and employees have been fired for what they believed to be lawful activity under the Delaware Medical Marijuana Act. The course is expected to benefit a wide range of employers and employees, including, but not limited to:

-Business Owners

-Human Resource Professionals

-Substance Abuse Professionals

-Addiction Counselors

-Safety Officers

-Fleet Supervisors

-Site Supervisors

-Compliance Officers

-Employees of Private Businesses

-Corporate Counsel

-Employment Attorneys

-Compliance Consultants

-Other Workplace Testing Stakeholders

For more information on our drug and alcohol testing courses or to become a reseller, visit DrugTestingCourses.com, or give us a call at 1-888-390-5574.

