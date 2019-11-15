Andrew David Easler Awarded Arcadier, Biggie & Wood Law Firm's $1,000 Scholarship

Andrew David Easler

Andrew David Easler, entrepreneur and law student at Florida A&M University College of Law, selected for competitive scholarship from among over 50 applicants.

It is an honor to be selected from such a respected group of applicants and I truly appreciate the opportunity this scholarship represents.” — Andrew David Easler

MELBOURNE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrew David Easler, a local resident of Melbourne, Florida has been named the recipient of the $1,000 scholarship offered by the ABW Law firm from among over fifty applicants nationwide.

Maurice Arcadier, Partner of Arcadier, Biggie & Wood says, “We are proud to see the emergence of high-quality law students who are devoted to the furtherance of ethical and diligent legal work. We received numerous quality applications and it was difficult to make a selection. We wish all applicants great success in their legal and life endeavors and once again congratulate Mr. Easler for his passion and efforts.”

The Arcadier, Bigger & Wood Law Firm believes that one of the main tenets that make our democratic society great is the ability to share and debate opposing philosophies, to challenge one another to consider alternative ideas, and to use this discourse to develop a compromise that allows a community to thrive.

The scholarship is given to an individual who exemplifies a strong understanding of the value of civil discourse and who has used this ability to share and communicate ideas in the face of adversity to help better their community. Their community is not limited to just their town or place of residence; it can be their town, their school, a club, or any other community they help to improve.

While at Florida A&M University College of Law, Andrew Easler has been active in all aspects of his law school experience including as a junior editor of The Florida A & M University (FAMU) Law Review, a leader in the nationwide award-winning FAMU Chapter of the Student Animal Legal Defense Fund (SALDF), a founding member and Vice President of the FAMU Intellectual Property Law Society (IPLS), a class representative in the FAMU Student Bar Association (SBA), and a student member on both the College of Law Curriculum Committee and Committee on Part-Time Students. Easler manages to maintain a 3.48 GPA while training hundreds of individuals across the nation on a monthly basis through his education company, DrugTestingCourses.com. He has published three textbooks while in law school and plans on publishing several more before earning his Juris Doctorate.

About Arcadier, Biggie & Wood Law Firm

The eight lawyers of Arcadier, Biggie & Wood, PLLC are dedicated and experienced attorneys representing clients in Brevard County, Florida with diverse legal needs including personal injury, car accidents, bankruptcies, foreclosures, commercial litigation, business law, sexual harassment, wills, and employment law. In addition, the firm helps a wide range of individual and commercial clients through its proprietary legal marketplace.

Our firm's team of attorneys and staff have extensive expertise in just about every field of law including personal injury, bankruptcy, business law, immigration, whistle-blower protections, and mediation. As evidenced by our AV rating pursuant to Martindale-Hubble, our lawyers and attorneys are respected by court officials, judges, legal peers and opposing counsel for their professionalism and efficiency. As experienced Lawyers covering Melbourne, Palm Bay and surrounding areas in Brevard County, Florida, our lawyers will always be responsive to questions and concerns.

With over 75 years of combined legal experience representing individuals, companies, and organizations, we are able to see many sides of a legal problem and legal issues. Indeed, we have an attorney that is perfectly right for your legal needs.

For more information contact:

For Arcadier, Biggie & Wood, PLLC

Maurice Arcadier

321-953-5988

2815 W. New Haven, Suite 304

Melbourne, FL 32904

https://melbournelegalteam.com/

info@melbournelegalteam.com



