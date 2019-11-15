Lisa Goldenthal, Weight Loss Expert and Author, Explains the Phenomenon Between Walking Patterns and Sleep Quality

Lisa Goldenthal, Personal Trainer and Weight Loss Expert

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taking more steps during the day may be related to better sleep at night, according to an encouraging new study of lifestyle and sleep patterns. The study, which delved into the links between walking and snoozing, suggests that being active can influence how well we sleep, whether we actually exercise or not. Now, Lisa Goldenthal, a Personal Trainer, Weight Loss Expert, and recent winner of the Best of Los Angeles Award for “Best Diet Book - 2019”, shares her thoughts on this interesting phenomenon.

“The struggle is real,” states Lisa Goldenthal, “insomnia affects tens of millions of Americans each year to varying degrees. Studies show that walking as little as three miles a day can promote better sleep. It is best to avoid being active too close to bedtime, however. Exercise reduces stress, and is good for physical well-being, both of which are good for sleep, but it also increases your body’s core temperature, making it tough to drift off.”

A woman of many talents, Lisa Goldenthal is the owner and founder of Lisa G Fitness, which is known as the results-driven wellness retreat, corporate wellness leader, weight loss expert, and fitness expert of choice for people wishing to live a healthier and happier life.

Scientists have long been intrigued and befuddled by the ties between physical activity and somnolence. To most of us, it might seem as if that relationship should be uncomplicated, advantageous and one-way. You work out, grow tired and sleep better that night.

However, the time of day a work-out occurs is equally important. “A recent study found that 7 a.m. workouts improve sleep quality more than late-day exercise,” continues Lisa Goldenthal, “additionally, spending time outside every day might be helpful. Being exposed to natural light by walking outside in the morning helps you develop a strong circadian rhythm, which promotes healthy sleep.”

No matter what, it’s clear that those struggling with recent insomnia symptoms should attempt an exercise routine to see if there any benefits. “The added social benefits of walking with another person could offer an additional boost for your mood, thereby improving sleep,” concludes Lisa Goldenthal, “all the studies show that if you move more you sleep better.”



Utilizing a truly holistic approach to good health, Lisa Goldenthal has now produced real results in her business for more than 20 years. She strongly encourages lowering stress levels to improve overall health, and she relies on nutritional education plus personal training knowledge to help her clients achieve and maintain optimal health. She graduated from UCLA’s renowned Personal Training Program and her proudest accomplishment is her popular fitness DVD entitled “Skinny Jeans Workout.”

Her book, “The Boss Weight Loss: Permanent Weight Loss in Six Easy Steps,” is for those who are tired of starting out each summer trying a new diet trend, only to lose the weight and gain it right back again. The book starts with an education about nutrition, exercise and physical and spiritual health, and ultimately leads to a lifestyle that echoes all these principles.

As a bonus this book also comes with downloadable links to workouts, a cookbook, worksheets and a weight loss meditation.

https://www.amazon.com/Boss-Weight-Loss-Permanent-Steps-ebook/dp/B07R8LV1FX



