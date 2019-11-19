The Joyful Feast Premieres First Be Brave - Be Brave Multimedia Episode

The First Be Brave - Be Safe Episode Joyful Volunteers of the Year - Charles E. Scott Jr. and Connie Schonert-Long Joyful Feast 2019

Fundraising for The Joyful Child revs into high gear

WESTMINSTER, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Joyful Child Foundation - In Memory of Samantha Runnion held its annual fundraiser gala, The Joyful Feast , at the Marconi Automotive Museum in Tustin, CA on October 12th to support it mission of preventing crimes against children. The Joyful Child's honored guests brought a collective spirit of energy and generosity to this vibrant celebration, which included vision-casting for 2020 and beyond. The Joyful Child Foundation is in its 17th year of operation, and celebrated long-time Volunteer Champions for Children Awardees, Charles E. Scott Jr. and Connie Schonert-Long. Each honoree shared powerful and inspiring stories about why they believe every child deserves to be taught realistic skills to keep themselves safe. The proceeds from this amazing evening will support expanding The Joyful Child's existing BRAVE Programs and creating new versatile multimedia tools to further BRAVE’s reach to countless children.The Joyful Child expressed heartfelt gratitude for the support of these Corporate Joyful Feast Sponsors: Newmeyer & Dillion, EPIC, Homewood Suites of DKN Properties, Farmers Insurance, AOCDS - Association of OC Deputy Sheriffs, JMR Community Foundation, and Friends of The Joyful Child Foundation.The Joyful Feast also served as a venue for the premiere of the very first Be Brave - Be Safe Episode, which was filmed in studio and on location in Huntington Beach, CA with a delightful and talented cast of Brave child actors. This introductory episode will serve as The Joyful Child's springboard for additional episodes that will explore a multitude of topics in support of both the BRAVE Lessons for Community Partners serving high risk youth and BRAVE Curricula for schools. Those in attendance at The Joyful Feast had the unique opportunity to preview the episode in full. The Joyful Child extended a very special thank you to MVT Productions for their outstanding work on this important project. To receive a corporate sponsorship packet for presenting future episodes, please email v@thejoyfulchild.org.To view Joyful Feast photos, please visit The Joyful Feast 2019 Photo Gallery at www.thejoyfulchild.org Next year’s Joyful Feast will be held on October 10, 2020 at The Fashion Island Hotel in Newport Beach, CA. Please contact v@thejoyfulchild.org for more information.



