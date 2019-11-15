Hollywood’s finest set to attend the 6th​ Annual Voice Arts Awards November 17​ at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank.

The 6th Annual Voice Arts Awards

The Annual Voice Arts® Awards honoring the best talent in the voiceover industry will be back at WB Studios in Burbank for this year's award's gala

This year’s Voice Arts® Awards includes many of the top names in entertainment and there is no better venue than Warner Brothers Studio Lot to showcase their amazing accomplishments in voiceover” — Emmy® Award-winning producer and SOVAS CEO, Rudy Gaskins

HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, November 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Voice ArtsAwards Announces Honorary Award Winners Ahead of November 17th Gala(New York, NY) Society for Voice Arts and Sciences ( SOVAS ) announced the winners of the honorary awards for the 2019 annual Voice Arts Awards, honoring the best talent in the voiceover industry.Along with all the standard categories, The Voice ArtsAwards also celebrates the power of the voice to impart change in the world. Acclaimed actor Ving Rhames will be on hand to receive the Voice Arts Icon Award. Philanthropist Manuela Testolini will receive the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award presented by her husband Eric Benet. Emmy-award winning journalist and Senior Correspondent for Telemundo, Venessa Hauc will be on hand to receive the Voice ArtsEnvironmental Award. As part of the SOVAS weekend, Sci-Fi queen and Comic-Con goddess, Katee Sackhoff, best known for her iconic role as Captain Kara “Starbuck” Thrace on Battlestar Galactica, will be accepting the Backstage Vanguard Award at this year’s That’s Voiceover! Career Expo 2019 at the Hilton Universal on November 16h. The award presentation will be accompanied by a personal one-on-one interview conducted by Hollywood legend Edward James Olmos, Katee’s co-star from Battlestar Galactica. Jim Cummings, the voice of scores of characters including Winnie The Pooh, Tigger, Darkwing Duck and The Tasmanian Devil, will deliver the keynote addressThe Voice ArtsAwards features nearly 100 categories stretching across all aspects of the voiceover industry, including some of the world’s most beloved and recognizable voices spanning animation, video games, commercials, and audiobook narrators. Good Morning America called the Voice ArtsAwards, “The Oscars of voiceover acting.”The Voice ArtsAwards Gala will be held this year on November 17th at Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, CA. Kit Harrington, Tom Hanks, Taraji P. Hensen, and America Ferrera are all nominated in animation categories. Other notable nominees include Gal Gadot, Tim Allen, Kirsten Wiig, and Gerard Butler. Previous award winners include, Jon Hamm, Kate Winslet, James Earl Jones, Katy Perry, Sigourney Weaver, Rosario Dawson, and William Shatner.Good Morning America called the Voice ArtsAwards, “The Oscars of voiceover acting.”



