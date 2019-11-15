Novel Coworking purchases office building in downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coworking company Novel Coworking is expanding to its first South Carolina location with the purchase of 1122 Lady Street in downtown Columbia. The Chicago-based company acquired the 12-story, 159,013-square-foot office building on November 12 and plans to renovate it to provide modern and affordable workspace. Pre-leasing is already underway for private offices, SmartSuites™, and coworking memberships.

“Featuring pedestrian access to downtown Columbia's best amenities as well as the University of South Carolina campus and the South Carolina Statehouse grounds, this building is an ideal location for a coworking center that will serve the local business community,” said Bill Bennett, Founder of Novel Coworking. “We look forward to offering small businesses as well as enterprise companies the modern, amenity-rich space they need to run their business.”

By owning the buildings where it operates, Novel Coworking is able to invest in infrastructure improvements including fiber internet and custom-built suites for up to 500-person teams, all while keeping pricing lower than competitors. In 2019, the company debuted its SmartSuites™, technology-enhanced private suites which feature a combination of private offices and collaborative open space, dedicated kitchen and conference room facilities, and integrated technologies such as Alexa-enabled sound system and biometric keypad entry.

Novel Coworking Main Street’s members will get 24/7 building access, a vibrant coworking lounge, direct fiber internet, all utilities, an espresso bar, local beer on tap, modern furnishings, and community events included in rent. With monthly coworking memberships for $129 a month, private offices starting at $475 a month, and office suites as low as $210 per employee a month, Novel Coworking provides small businesses, enterprise firms, and entrepreneurs with high-caliber amenities at an affordable price.

About Novel Coworking

Novel Coworking provides fully-furnished, technology-equipped, and affordable workspace to small businesses, entrepreneurs, and enterprise companies. Novel Coworking members have access to more than three million square feet of workspace in 35 locations including Alexandria, Boulder, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Columbia, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Madison, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Nashville, Norfolk, Orlando, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Richmond, San Diego, San Jose, Savannah, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit novelcoworking.com.



