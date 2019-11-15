Stafford Virginia Realtor® Emma Mathieu Is Making Things Happen For Military Veterans

Emma Mathieu

STAFFORD, VIRGINIA, USA, November 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emma Mathieu is a razor-sharp Real Estate agent with Sampson Properties in Stafford, Virginia, and covers all areas of Northern Virginia. She comes from a long line of family members who have served our Country, in fact, generations of Marines, Army, Air Force, and Navy comrades. Her daughter, Raquel, and Her son, Giavanté are both affiliated with the Marine Corps; Raquel was enlisted and served many years, and Giavanté is a newly minted Lance Corporal.

Both of her children spent 4 years in the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC), which is a Federal program sponsored by the United States Armed Forces in high schools throughout America.

Emma was born in Mexico and grew up in Houston, Texas, and became a U.S. Citizen at the age of 18. She began working for “The Houston Post” and noticed a handsome young man, Jim Mathieu, who was a Marine, moonlighting as a Security Guard. He was a Drill Instructor and in the Marine Corps Security Guard Battalion. He toured Australia, Italy (specifically The Vatican) and Okinawa, Japan. She says, “It was love at first sight for me! I had never felt that way before about anyone. We got married and had six children, so I know what it’s like to move to another station and not have anyone there. So I take care of my Veterans and Active-Duty clients. I consider myself their ‘boots on the ground’ where I have a direct, tangible influence on their lives.

Emma was working at a Property Management company when she decided to get her Real Estate license. “It was a very risky decision for me to make at the time because agents work on 100% commission and I made the decision to leave a job with a steady income to brave the new world of having to sink or swim. I was fortunate that a friend introduced me to a woman who had been very unhappy with the agent she had been working with. The very next day I packed a picnic lunch for us, showed her a lot of houses and she fell in love with one of them, so we closed on it immediately. I felt such a sense of pride!”

Emma was excited to now be able to find a nice house for her daughter, Raquel, who had the full benefits of the VA loan. Because of that successful transaction, Emma wanted to reach out to other Veterans and Active-Duty members in her community and thus obtained her Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification from the National Association of Realtors.

Shortly thereafter, Emma got another referral for an Army Veteran. She was thoroughly prepared and he was impressed with her – so much so, that he invited her to his wedding. She says, “My clients are not just my clients, they are my family. They know they can count on me because I understand the intricacies of the VA loan. I always take classes to better myself and I’ve worked every loan possible; Conventional, VA FHA and VHVA. When a person who is in the Military needs a house, they need it NOW! I always guide and educate them and talk to them about good investment properties that are most likely to have a good re-sell value when they have to move to another Duty Station.”

Other than Stafford, some of the other areas that Emma serves are Prince William County, Fredericksburg. Quantico, Manasses, and Spotsylvania.

