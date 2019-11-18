Registration is Now Open for Small Satellites 2020

Small Satellites 2020

SMi Reports: Registration has opened for the Small Satellites conference taking place on 27th – 28th April 2020 in London.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- SMi is proud to announce that the Small Satellites conference will be held on 27th – 28th April 2020 in London. The event will be part of SMi’s newly launched Space Week.The event’s largest early bird savings of £400 expires on 13th December. Secure your place on the event website: www.small-satellites.com/einpr1 The conference is dedicated to exploring the future of commercial and military space in the LEO small satellites market. Key topics at this event will include the legal policy framework for operating in space, creating a regulatory structure to support the small satellite industry, and how data networking across small satellite constellations is enabling new connectivity on the ground.This year’s conference chairs are Mr Roger Hunter, Program Manager, Small Spacecraft and Technology Program, NASA and Dr Stuart Evans, Director, SJE Space.Expert speakers at the event include:• Professor Isaac Ben Israel, Chairman, Israeli Space Agency• Mr Gary Lay, Director of Strategic Opportunities, Surrey Satellite Technology• Mrs Charlene Jacka, Branch Chief Engineer, Small Satellite Portfolio, AFRL, US Air Force• Ms Kimar Gartman, Catalyst Space Accelerator Program Director, Catalyst Campus for Technology and Innovation• Mr Tim Rush, Senior Vice President, US Space, Gallagher Aerospace• Ms Merissa Velez, Attorney Advisor, Federal Communications Commission• Professor Christopher Newman, Professor of Space Law & Policy, Northumbria University• Ms Shagun Sachdeva, Senior Analyst, Northern Sky Research (NSR)• Mr Andy Vick, Head of Disruptive Technology , RAL Space• Mr Tyler Diaz, CEO, Stara Space• And Many More!The event will also feature a half day post conference workshop on “Disruptive Approaches to Space: How to Work with JHUB” led by Squadron Leader Adrian Holt, Innovation Scout, JHub, UK MoD held on the 29th April.Visit the event website to view a full speaker line-up and download the conference brochure: www.small-satellites.com/einpr1 --END--Small Satellites Conference27th – 28th April 2020London, UKFor delegate enquiries, please contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or email jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukTo sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



