Capital Numbers Receives ISO 27001 Certification

Capital Numbers, a leading software development company, is proud to announce that it has earned the 27001:2013 certification after a rigorous audit process.

We're proud to earn this certification which proves that we're 100% committed to information security and client satisfaction on a global level.” — Mukul Gupta, CEO

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, November 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Numbers (CN), a leading software development company, is proud to announce that it has earned the 27001:2013 certification after a rigorous audit process. CN has always established, implemented, maintained, and improved its information security management system. It has unfailingly taken steps to secure its sensitive data and critical assets. And this certification demonstrates the organization’s efficiency and success in being able to do so.CN underwent a comprehensive audit, which included evaluation of areas such as Web Designing, Web Application Development, Mobile Application Development, and Internet Marketing Services. After the audit looked at all these departments and determined that the processes are in place, CN received this highly respected certification.ISO 27001 is the international standard that’s globally recognized for Information Security Management System (ISMS) . This standard helps organizations evaluate whether their data protection policies and norms are in line with international best practices. It serves as a business differentiator and provides companies a competitive edge over their peers. ISO 27001 strengthens the credibility of companies and demonstrates that they comply with legislation and applicable laws.By earning ISO 27001:2013, CN has proved its:> Efficiency in executing top-notch risk management strategies> Ability to secure information in all its forms> Resilience to cyber crimes> Adaptability to the evolving data threats> Capacity to reduce costs while implementing cutting-edge solutionsUnited Registrar of Systems has issued CN this certification.About United Registrar of Systems:United Registrar of Systems is a multinational Assessment, Validation, Verification, and Certification Body which offers services in the field of Climate Change, Management System Certifications, Product Certifications, Third Party Inspections, Social Compliance Auditing, and training, etc.About Capital Numbers (CN):Capital Numbers (CN) is an award-winning software development company that has offices all over the world and more than 400 talented experts who have successfully delivered over 1500 projects for businesses of different scales and sizes. CN is a Google Partner, and it’s ISO 9001 and 27001 certified. The company has earlier won awards from Dun and Bradstreet, The Financial Times, and Deloitte



