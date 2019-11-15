Reincarnation is One of the Keys to Solving Plastic Pollution

Plasticity Bangkok - UN's Sea of Solutions Plasticity Bangkok - Forming Collaborations "Skyscraper" the Bruges Whale, Breaching In Front of the ArtScience Museum in Singapore

Plasticity Bangkok at UN's Sea of Solutions Drives Home the need for Reincarnation of 2nd Life Plastic.

Solutions that the Plasticity Forum has helped to spawn include technologies to improve sorting for recycling, bio-based innovations, as well as the use of “tragic plastic" for new byproducts.” — Douglas Woodring

BANGKOK, THAILAND, November 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Plasticity Bangkok, a one-day intensive business forum focused on solving the problem of plastic pollution says that reincarnation is the key. Reincarnation of plastic, that is. The global forum, which was launched at the Rio+20 Earth Summit, believes that retrieving plastic from the environment and giving it a purposeful second life is central to global reduction in plastic pollution. Plasticity’s mantra of success through business innovation has taken the globe-trotting forum to 13 major international cities since its launch Rio de Janeiro in 2012.With plastic pollution becoming one of the most urgent environmental issues facing governments, corporate boardrooms and individuals, Thailand is taking the lead in bringing about positive change for the reduction in plastic waste, with a four-day SEA of Solutions Week, hosted by UN Environment. Plasticity Bangkok, which conducted the entire second day of the event, brought together over 450 local and international participants to collaborate on solutions that are relevant and scalable within Thailand and the region.“For nearly 10 years, our one-of-a-kind innovation forum, Plasticity, has been working with the business community across the globe.” says Plasticity Founder, Doug Woodring.“Solutions that Plasticity has helped to spawn in the past include technologies to improve sorting for recycling, bio-based innovations – and even the use of “tragic plastic” (unsorted and hard-to-recycle plastic) for construction materials. At Plasticity Bangkok, investment in new equipment and programs that will help communities bring value to plastic waste, allowing for the ‘reincarnation’ of plastic, will be a major topic.”“With its relatively large population, volume of material - and with tourism as a main economic driver for the country - due in no small part to the beauty of its coastline and waters - there are great opportunities for Thailand to become a world leader in plastic pollution reduction," says Trish Hyde, Director of the Plasticity Forum and CEO of Plastx. Cross-border trade in semi-processed plastic for recycling must be allowed to happen in order to create a global circular economy, as most countries do not have the resources to recycle everything on their own, nor do they have the manufacturing industries to use the valuable recycled content once created.Related to the topic of plastic pollution, Ocean Recovery Alliance launched a summary report “Crafting High-Impact Voluntary Commitments to Prevent and Reduce Marine Litter” which introduces a new guide and scorecard, named “Commitments 2.0.” This was made possible by funding from United Nations Environment. These tools will allow stakeholders around the world to create stronger and more effective commitments to reducing plastic pollution, whether for large companies, governments, or small organizations with limited resources. "The report is intended to challenge the ‘business as usual’ methods which have previously been used in crafting commitments" says Doug Woodring, Managing Director, "and to now have opportunities to engage communities with efficient, replicable and scalable commitments for the world to benefit from.”Regional momentum in Asia on the topic is gaining across broad sectors of the business and government sectors, with community awareness being bolstered by public installations such as "Skyscraper" the Whale, which has started its Asian tour at the ArtsScience Museum in Singapore, and also organized by Ocean Recovery Alliance. The 11m tall spectacular sculpture is made from plastic collected in the North Pacific Gyre, and its breaching shape bears the question for all - "Have We Breached the Limit?" in terms of our consumption of single-use plastic, and lack of capacity to handle its waste.# # #For more information please feel free to contact:Aon RatchavateMukdaprakorn, Senior Public Relations ExecutiveMobile: 08 1888 3916Contact email: zerocoolclub@yahoo.comFurther informationAbout PlasticityPlasticity is the global forum on plastic sustainability - a one-day intensive forum that brings together expert local and international participants to identify solutions that are directly relevant to the region. Launched in Rio de Janeiro at the 2012 Rio +20 Earth Summit, Plasticity has since been held in Hong Kong, New York, Lisbon, Shanghai, London, Dallas, Los Angeles, Sydney, Kuala Lumpur, Fiji and Amsterdam.Plasticity Bangkok will be the 13th Global Plasticity Forum. www.plasticity.globalAbout Ocean Recovery Alliance:Ocean Recovery Alliance is an NGO based in Hong Kong and California, and is the founder of Plasticity and organizer of the “Skyscraper’s” Asia Tour, a huge 11m tall whale sculpture now in front of the Art Science Museum in Singapore, made from plastic recovered from the Pacific Ocean. The group uses environmental entrepreneurship to bring awareness, education, innovations and solutions to reduce plastic pollution on a global scale, which can be replicated across communities in any country. It has worked with the World Bank, UN Environment and Clinton Global Initiative, and was awarded the 2018 Prince’s Award from Prince Albert of Monaco for its work for the ocean across a broad spectrum of users, from youth, to companies and governments. It’s programs include the Global Alert app (available to everyone), to report trash hotspots in the world’s waterways and coastlines, the Plastic Disclosure Project (PDP) – a methodology for businesses and governments to measure their plastic footprints, and the Plasticity Forum on innovations for plastic in its second life. www.oceanrecov.org



