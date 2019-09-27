Solving Plastic Pollution in South East Asia with Policy and Circular Economy

Thin Film Plastic - Ready for Reincarnation Shredded and sorted thin film plastic - prepared for recycling

Three highlights related to plastic pollution in Asia: broad environmental impact, limited infrastructure, and a USD$21.1Bn market for recovered plastic.

Plastic pollution threatens our health, society, ecosystems, economy, and security and our well-being. We welcome Plasticity as a partner in our private sector engagement on this vital issue.” — Dechen Tsering, UN Environment Programme Regional Director

BANGKOK, THAILAND, September 27, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Asia has the trifecta when it comes to plastic pollution – high-levels of concentrated environmental impact; limited infrastructure; and a USD$21.1Bn market for recovered plastic, of which USD$4.2Bn is unmet (1).This situation of environmental and social impact blended with economic opportunity led to the introduction of Sea of Solutions – a UNEP and COBSEA forum for governments, scientists, communities and businesses to exchange market-based solutions to prevent plastic pollution and create circular economies in South East Asia.To be held in Bangkok (11-14 Nov), this is a solutions-focused forum for the exchange of data, finance, innovation, governance and consumer choice solutions. This event is for all businesses (recyclers to brands) with operations in South East Asia that use plastic and believe circular economy is a solution. Registration is complimentary.Businesses already involved include: Avery Dennison, Circulate Capital, Fukutomi, Ikea, Indorama, Mandarin Oriental Hotels, Minor Hotels, Siam Cement, and World Plastic Council.Dechen Tsering, UN Environment Programme Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, said, “Plastic pollution is a threat to our health, our society, our ecosystems, our economy, our security and our well-being. This event will provide a platform for private sector, academia, governments and communities to connect and effect change. We welcome Plasticity as a partner in our private sector engagement on this vital issue.”Plasticity will feature on Day 2 of Sea of Solutions 2019 – 11-14 November 2019 at UN Conference Centre, Bangkok. Registration available at https://www.plasticity.global/ ###1.Market valuation using data from Orbis Research, Acumen Consulting, HSI Market, industry interviews and industry published newsMore information:About SEAcircular and SEA of Solutions 2019SEA circular is a new initiative from the UN Environment Programme and the Coordinating Body on the Seas of East Asia (COBSEA), with support from the Swedish Government – to inspire market-based solutions and encourage enabling policies to prevent marine plastic pollution in South East Asia. Its first initiative is Sea of Solutions.The annual SEA of Solutions week will travel around South East Asia with the ambition to become the go-to exchange platform that unites solution seekers and providers. The annual multi stakeholder events will address current issues in the region, follow up on outcomes from previous years, track progress to closing the loop on plastic, showcase innovative solutions to transform the way we produce and consume plastic, share evidence for informed policy making, build partnerships, and match investors and innovators. More information: SEA-circular.orgAbout PlasticityPlasticity is a forum for businesses to share problems and collaborate on solutions, and is unique as the only travelling global conference, focused solely on creating circular plastic economies. Since its inaugural forum in 2012 at the Rio+20 Earth Summit, Plasticity has been hosted in Hong Kong, New York, Lisbon, Shanghai, London, Dallas, Los Angeles, Sydney, Kuala Lumpur, Fiji, Amsterdam and, now Bangkok. To find out more about Plasticity Bangkok, visit plasticity.global.Media contact:Trish Hyde Trish@plasticityforum.com. +61 408 300 546



