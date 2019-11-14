VentureWrench Announces an Upcoming Workshop at Kiln, SLC - "How Startup Investors (Really) Work"

VentureWrench Logo

Raising money is the negotiation of a lifetime, and entrepreneurs who listen only to what investors "say they want" miss the crucial information needed to succeed!” — Nicole Toomey Davis, Enclavix President & CEO and VentureWrench co-creator

SILICON SLOPES, UTAH, US, November 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The VentureWrench™ Startup Community from Enclavix™, LLC and Kiln Deal Flow Workshop announce a free workshop, How Startup Investors (Really) Work. It will be presented by Nicole Toomey Davis, Enclavix President, CEO and co-founder and VentureWrench co-creator.

This workshop, How Startup Investors (Really) Work, is by an entrepreneur for entrepreneurs and those who are considering entrepreneurship. The workshop is an excerpt from the VentureWrench online course “Designing the Perfect Investor™” and helps entrepreneurs understand how investors really work behind the scenes to help level the playing field!

Raising money is the negotiation of a lifetime, and entrepreneurs who listen only to what investors "say they want" miss the crucial information needed to succeed! Ms. Davis learned the inside secrets of how investors really work when she was on the funding side and in this workshop she shares those insider secrets with other entrepreneurs.

Date and Time: November 20, 2019: From 04:30 PM To 05:30 PM

Location: Kiln SLC: 26 S. Rio Grande St., Suite 2072 Salt Lake City, Utah 84101

The VentureWrench Startup Community builds on the AI-powered VentureWrench Library at Library.VentureWrench.com, also free for entrepreneurs, and adds rich content including E-books, checklists, guides, the team's StartupNotes blog, online courses and workshops to help entrepreneurs get to success more quickly. Entrepreneurs can access all of this and more at VentureWrench.com.

About Workshop Presenter Nicole Toomey Davis

Nicole Toomey Davis is a serial entrepreneur and the President, CEO and co-founder of AI-software company, Enclavix, LLC, creators of the VentureWrench Startup Coaching Community with a vision of high tech and high touch to help coach large numbers of entrepreneurs effectively.. The company has received over $1.2 million in funding from the National Science Foundation through the SBIR program to allow the launch of the AI – powered VentureWrench Library, the free online library of curated startup resources to help entrepreneurs get quickly to success.

Ms. Davis is the former President, CEO and co-founder of DoBox, Inc., an award winning internet software company. Ms. Davis raised millions of dollars in investor funding for DoBox and led the company to a successful acquisition by Netopia, Inc. which was later acquired by Motorola.

Ms. Davis led Utah’s funding program, the Centers of Excellence program to help fund some of the state’s most sophisticated technology startups. She has served on many non-profit boards and has received many recognitions from the community including the Lifetime Achievement Honoree award from Utah Genius for 2018.

Ms. Davis holds a BS in Electrical Engineering from Brigham Young University and an MBA from the Stanford Graduate School of Business. She is a published author, with textbook contributions, press articles and a published case study co-authored with Jim Collins to her credit. She is often called on to share her experiences as an entrepreneur and leader by serving as a speaker, teacher and coach.

About Enclavix, LLC and the VentureWrench Startup Community

Enclavix is an Artificial Intelligence software company that creates online tools to accelerate innovation and entrepreneurship by applying artificial intelligence, machine learning and related technologies to identify and curate the highest quality, most useful resources to coach and support startup entrepreneurs and to tackle intellectual property challenges. The company has received over $1.2 million in funding from the National Science Foundation through the SBIR program to allow the launch of the AI – powered VentureWrench Library. The VentureWrench Startup Community combines artificial intelligence and advanced software with rich content to help entrepreneurs bring capital into their business, solve problems, answer questions and help them move their business forward.

The startup coaches and creators of the VentureWrench Startup Community, the team at Enclavix, LLC, are experienced entrepreneurs who have started multiple businesses, raised millions of dollars in investment from investors and the SBIR program, and sold their prior company to a public firm. Our CEO has also mentored and provided grant funding for dozens of emerging technology companies through her public service running a State funding program. The team is passionate about entrepreneurship and its potential for entrepreneurs and for the economy.

Enclavix designed the VentureWrench Library to help entrepreneurs find the information they need – from the best resources – as quickly as possible. Enclavix appreciates the support of the National Science Foundation which provided funding for a portion of this work.

About Kiln Coworking Community

Kiln is a coworking community meticulously designed to help individuals and teams elevate their craft. By combining years of industry experience and best practices from all over the world, Kiln creates the optimal environment to help companies grow. Visit https://kiln.co/events/deal-flow-venturewrench

