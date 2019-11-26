Customizable Upholstered Bed, Ships Within a Week: Shayna Rose Interiors is Changing Interior Design

The Vincenza custom upholstered bed offers the very best in quality and comfort. Choose all the details that go into your upholstered bed design. We want you to have the bed of your dreams!

The custom, quick-ship solutions offered by Shayna Rose Interiors allow you to create your ideal custom upholstered bed, in your budget and on time.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA , November 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new eCommerce platform at Shayna Rose Interiors is changing the game for homeowners, interior designers, and real estate agents alike. The custom, quick-ship solutions offered by Shayna Rose Interiors allow you to create your ideal design, in your budget and on time.

“The interior design industry has a startling lack of options for consumers who want to create custom, high quality furnishings on a tight turnaround and a reasonable budget,” says CEO Shayna Rose Pellino. “We’re here to solve those problems and help everyone get exactly what they want.”

How does it work? Simply go to shaynaroseinteriors.com and design your ideal upholstered platform bed. With the Vincenza collection, you choose your platform base, headboard, fabric, tufting style, and accents. Within three weeks, your brand new, fully customized bed arrives to your home. A one week rush shipping option is available for people who need to sleep easy, knowing their bed will arrive in time for move-in. Our team will deliver and install the bed so you can get back to dreaming up your next custom design, like window treatments, bedding, or custom-cut carpet. Want one for Fido? Shayna Rose Interiors offers matching custom dog beds, as well!

The Vincenza Platform Bed appears to float above the ground like a dream because of the recessed leg design. It also features a kiln-dried, solid maple base for ultimate support and comfort. Shayna Rose designed every last detail with quality in mind.

“You can totally customize this bed in any way you want,” says Shayna Rose. “Add channeling, nailheads, welting, or any other feature you envision. Send us your own fabric, if you desire! We’re here for you.”

Consumers aren’t the only ones who benefit from this revolutionary quick-ship custom solution. Interior designers no longer need to spend weeks sourcing a bed that fits their client’s description. And real estate agents staging homes don't have to stress about finding a piece that looks perfect in any master bedroom. Now, anyone in the design industry can simply work with a Shayna Rose Interiors designer to have it made for them. Best of all, you know that your custom bed will arrive before a pre-made alternative would have. Our Vincenza custom beds are guaranteed to ship within three weeks. No, you're not dreaming - free shipping within three weeks!

With Shayna Rose Interiors, everyone wins!



