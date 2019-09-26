Shayna Rose Interiors Launches New eCommerce Platform: High-end Custom Designs with High-speed Delivery

Shayna Rose Interiors is excited to debut a brand new eCommerce site

At shaynaroseinteriors.com, browse top-of-the-line furnishings or create custom, hand-made designs. All products are guaranteed to ship in three weeks or less.

My goal is to give my clients the ability to get exactly the design they envision, in their budget and on time.” — Shayna Rose Pellino, CEO and founder

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , September 26, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shayna Rose Interiors recently launched a brand new e-commerce site, focused on providing high-end products with high-speed delivery.

At shaynaroseinteriors.com, shoppers can browse top-of-the-line furniture, pillows, carpets, fabrics, and more. Even more exciting, customers are able to create their own custom, hand-made designs and furnishings. Even carpets can be custom-cut down to the inch. All products are guaranteed to ship (for free!) in three weeks or less.

“When I first began working in this industry, I was always frustrated telling my customers that I was unable to get them a custom piece quickly,” says CEO and founder, Shayna Rose Pellino. “So, I dreamed up a platform to get around those limitations, and this is just the beginning.”

While the site already offers premium lighting, artwork, and accessories to enhance your designs and furnishings, the platform will continue evolve to include more products and options to consumers. Soon, shoppers will be able to design custom-upholstered beds and headboards, and custom-built pillows and outdoor cushions. Mattresses and bedding are soon to be added, as well.

“My goal is to give my clients the ability to get exactly the design they envision, in their budget and on time,” Shayna says.

Shaynaroseinteriors.com is an exciting new online marketplace, offering signature designs at a fair price and unbeatable shipping speed.

—

Shayna Rose Interiors creates high-quality custom and semi-custom designs, made in the US and delivered within one to three weeks. Our goal is to provide our clients high-end, high-quality products with fair pricing and fast shipping. Learn more at shaynaroseinteriors.com.

###





Take a look at our brand new, mobile-friendly eCommerce site



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.