Baby Oil with Natural Ingredients Earns Praise from Happy Amazon UK Users

AURLAND, NORWAY, November 15, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mori of Norway reports that its recently launched baby oil is now making steady progress on Amazon UK. The eco-friendly brand remarks that many satisfied users have recommended this product for newborns to date. According to the company, the fragrance-free baby product is perfectly suited for babies’ tender skin and helps clean, moisturize and protect delicate skin naturally. Mori of Norway is also proud that its baby oil, like all its other products, carries certifications from AllergyCertified, Nordic Swan Ecolabel and COSMOS.“Babies' skin is so soft and gentle that rashes can be a common occurrence, especially while they're still in diapers. That's why supporting proper skin health is essential to keeping them calm and comfortable,” said Sissel Skjerdal, the spokesperson for Mori of Norway. “Our new baby cream is perfect for babies of all ages; our smooth, soothing, hydrating moisturizer is free of perfumes or dyes and helps fortify and protect your little girl or boy's skin from dryness and irritation.”Mori’s organic baby oil includes canola oil, caprylic/capric triglyceride, brassica campestris seed oil, brassica napus seed oil, and simmondsia chinensis seed oil. Mori of Norway informs that 20% of all ingredients in this product are derived from organic farming. It can be added to bathwater or applied directly to moist skin. The product also works very well as massage oil. When used together with essential oils, it becomes a useful carrier oil.“Love this product, I have a 6-month old who I wouldn’t dream of using cheap products on, and this is great. It may cost more than usual brands, but why wouldn’t you?! It’s organic, brilliant for newborn/ sensitive skin. Lightly fragranced so no harsh smells, and very relaxing for baby when you’re massaging this into their skin, (wet or dry). I would buy again and will be recommending to my mummy friends,” an impressed reviewer mentioned in her Amazon review.Mori of Norway is a family-owned-and-operated company dedicated to creating natural skin care products and maintaining exemplary focus on safety and quality. The company’s baby oil massage is manufactured in a cosmetic factory in Denmark.Those interested in learning more about Mori’s line of products should visit the company’s official website or Amazon storefront.###

