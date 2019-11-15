Gleec Coin Announces IEO Launch on LATOKEN

Gleec Coin IEO is live at Latoken!

Gleec Coin IEO is now happening at Latoken exchange. The coin is the main currency to one of the first digital ecosystem.

Gleec Coin differs by being a Bitcoin Fork with its own blockchain working structure” — Gleec Team

TALLINN, ESTONIA, November 15, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gleec Coin listing on a public exchange referred to as an Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) launched on a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform. The public sale is now being conducted at LATOKEN, a Russian exchange and decentralized multi-asset platform with DAG technology that assures super-fast trading in just seconds as well as a guaranteed safe trading space. According to Gleec Team, the exchange was chosen for its history of successful fundraising campaigns and care with the costumers.

Priced at 20,00 euros per 1 GLEEC, Gleec has raised already over $2 million among private investors and ICO public sale and has a limited supply of 21 million tokens. In the new offering, users are able to make a purchase with Ethereum. The IEO is available until the 4th of December when the listing takes place.

While most of the tokens offered in IEOs are ERC20, Gleec Coin differs by being a Bitcoin Fork with its own blockchain working structure that has been active since January 2018. Telecommunications, technology development, e-commerce and cryptocurrency trading focused products, all of them allied and transparent to each other, creating an ecosystem.

The first Gleec Holding outcome is Gleec Chat, an ultra-protected communications app supported by end-to-end encryption and military class VPN connection. The second one, Gleec BTC, launched in 2017, is an innovative cryptocurrency trading platform with its own chat channel. In 2019, Gleec Lab initiated a laboratory composed by tech experts, developers, researchers and technicians that make highly-innovative apps, websites and gadgets to happen.

In addition to these solutions, two other products are being developed: Gleec Market, a marketplace with Gleec Coin as its own native currency, and Gleec Pay, a platform with multiple tools in one service to ease money management and transactions.

To know more about Gleec Coin IEO campaign, check our Latoken page:

https://latoken.com/ico/ETH-GLEEC



