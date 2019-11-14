Clearwater Community Volunteers Preparing for a “San-tastic” Opening

A Family poses for a photo at last year's Winter Wonderland grand opening night. Families from all over the world have visited Winter Wonderland, gazing in awe at the thousands of lights, enjoying the live entertainment and Christmas time activities.

CLEARWATER, FL, US, November 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On December 7th the Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) will open the iconic Winter Wonderland Village at the Osceola Courtyard, located at the corner of Drew Street and Fort Harrison Avenue in downtown Clearwater. The grand opening will feature Santa, the Grinch, live entertainment and the lighting ceremony for the park. The ceremony will start at 6PM sharp; there is no fee to attend.

“I have been waiting for that moment all year” said Pam Ryan Anderson, President of the Clearwater Community Volunteers and mastermind behind the building and programing of Winter Wonderland. “What I enjoy the most is hearing young parents saying that they use to come as children and are now bringing their own families. Winter Wonderland is a part of Clearwater’s holiday tradition.”

The park is open from 6pm to 9pm Wednesday to Sunday from the 7th through to the 22nd. There is no cost to attend the festival, but families are encouraged to bring a donation of a non-perishable food item or an unwrapped toy, to be dropped in Santa’s sleigh and CCV will then distribute the gifts to families in need.

“One out of every 6.5 residents of Florida lives in poverty. The donations made for the food, activities and toys go straight to families that would otherwise not be able to celebrate Christmas,” said Michael Soltero, the Director of the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center.

People from all over the world have visited Winter Wonderland, gazing in awe at the thousands of lights that adorn the real pine trees and enjoying the wonderful entertainment and ambiance that is Winter Wonderland.

Kids can also ride the Holiday Express train; take pictures with Santa or enjoy pony rides. Mrs. Claus also opens her house to kids of all ages to decorate cookies and do arts & crafts. While the kids enjoy the cookies, parents can grab a snack at Rudy’s Café and hot chocolate shop.

To learn more about Winter Wonderland please visit our website https://clearwatercommunityvolunteers.org or contact Michael at (727)-316-5309

About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:

The Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) have over 26 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater. Based on fundamentals developed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the CCV Center works with area non-profits to help these groups better attain their goals.



