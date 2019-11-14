KULR Technology to Collaborate with Global Tier-1 Power Tool Manufacturer for New Line of Performance Products

KULR’s thermal management technology reduces heat-related resistance in coil windings for higher speed brushless DC motor applications

/EIN News/ -- CAMPBELL, Calif., Nov. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB: KULR) (the “Company” or “KULR”), a leading developer of battery safety and thermal management technologies, announced it will collaborate with a global Tier-1 power tool manufacturer on innovations that will improve motor speed while extending longevity in a new line of brushless DC motor (BLDC) products.



When motors run they produce heat which can slow or drain the power transfer from the battery and wear down essential components. Reducing heat, by drawing it away from a source, can increase power transfer and help motors run faster and more efficiently for longer. To reduce the impact of heat and increase performance of their upcoming suite of high-performance BLDC power tools, this Tier-1 manufacturer plans to apply KULR’s proprietary Fiber Thermal Interface (FTI) technology in future beta models, after testing has been completed.

KULR’s FTI technology is a carbon fiber solution that is lightweight, flexible, has high bulk thermal conductivity, and extremely efficient at conducting heat. Variations of KULR’s FTI technology have been used by NASA on multiple missions to improve performance and reliability of sensitive electronics and other components.

“The trend in power tools is to draw more power and efficiency from existing battery designs, without adding to size or weight,” said Dr. Timothy Knowles, CTO of KULR. “We are helping the customer achieve these goals by employing the technology we developed for space applications and applying it to their BLDC power tool designs -- redirecting heat away from the coil winding, which allowed the motor to run faster for longer.”

“Our outstanding line of cooling products extends beyond our battery heat sink TRS technologies. We aim to commercialize what we believe to be the best performing, lightweight thermal interface material (FTI) on earth and are working closely with world-class organizations to create cost-effective cooling solutions that improve their products,” said Michael Mo, CEO of KULR.

According to market analysts, the global brushless DC motor market size is expected to reach $71.9 billion in 2026, from $34.1 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2019 to 2026. In addition, the motor and power design efficiencies attained by KULR’s FTI technology have broad applications in other BLDC centric markets, such as industrial machinery, automotive, healthcare, and HVAC industries.

About KULR Technology Group, Inc.

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCQB: KULR) develops, manufactures and licenses next-generation carbon fiber thermal management technologies for batteries and electronic systems. Leveraging the company’s roots in developing breakthrough cooling solutions for NASA deep space missions and backed by a strong intellectual property portfolio, KULR enables leading aerospace, electronics and electric vehicle manufacturers to make their products cooler, lighter and safer for the consumer. For more information, please visit www.kulrtechnology.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business, which include the risk factors disclosed in our parent entity’s Form 10-K filed on March 29, 2019. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Derek Newton

Head, Media Relations

(786) 499-8998

derek.newton@kulrtechnology.com



