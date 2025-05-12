Concrete Sealers Market worth $2.95 billion by 2030, at 6.4%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, May 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, the Concrete Sealers Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 2.03 billion in 2024 and reach USD 2.95 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2024 and 2030, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Concrete sealers are currently in high demand due to the advancements in sealer technology. Recent improvements in concrete sealer technology, including nanotechnology and eco-friendly formulations, are driving the market growth. Sealers with a nanotech base penetrate deeper into the concrete’s pores, creating a substantial barrier to moisture, chemicals, and abrasion.

List of Key Players in Concrete Sealers Market:

Sika AG (Switzerland) RPM International Inc. (US) Arkema (France) Mapei S.P.A. (Italy) PPG Industries Inc. (US) Prosoco (US) BASF SE (Germany) Wacker Chemie AG (Germany) Sherwin-Williams Company (US) Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Concrete Sealers Market:

Drivers: Growing preference for decorative concrete surfaces Restraint: High initial costs Opportunity: Growing market potential in emerging economies Challenge: Fluctuating raw material prices

Key Findings of the Study:

Solvent-based sealers to be second-largest type segment in concrete sealers market, in terms of value, during forecast period. Penetrating sealers to be fastest-growing segment, in terms of value, in concrete sealers market during forecast period. Residential to be second-largest application segment of concrete sealers market, in terms of value, during forecast period. South America to register second-highest CAGR in concrete sealers market, in terms of value, during forecast period.

Based on type, the concrete sealers market has been segmented into water-based sealers and solvent-based sealers. The water-based sealers segment accounted for the largest market share, in terms of value, in 2023 and is expected to be dominant during the forecast period. Stringent environmental regulations are compelling producers to develop low-VOC and non-toxic concrete sealers. Water-based formulas can meet environmental regulations because they emit the least harmful vapors and toxins, improving indoor and outdoor air quality. These properties are also eco-friendly, aligning with global sustainability efforts, and are a popular choice in green construction.

Based on function, the concrete sealers market has been divided into penetrating sealers, topical sealers, and other functions. The topical sealers segment accounted for the largest market share in terms of value in 2023, and the trend is expected to continue between 2024 and 2030. Topical sealers provide a protective layer on top of the concrete surface, protecting it from staining, chemicals, and abrasive wear. They serve as a barrier to shield oil, grease, and water penetration, making them suitable for wear-prone surfaces, such as high-traffic areas that experience vehicular traffic, such as driveways, garages, and industrial floors.

Based on application, the concrete sealers market has been segmented into residential and non-residential. Non-residential is estimated to be the largest application segment in terms of value in 2023. Busy commercial and industrial facilities such as airports, shopping malls, and warehouses have significant pedestrian and vehicle traffic. Thus, using concrete sealers is vital in improving concrete’s durability while providing protection from cracking, abrasion, and surface deterioration, driving the market for non-residential applications.

Based on region, North America is the fastest-growing market for concrete sealers and is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Non-residential locations, such as airports, shopping malls, or warehouses, are subject to large pedestrian and vehicular traffic. Concrete sealers improve the durability of these places, preventing cracks, abrasion, and surface failures. Their performance durability under continuous wear allows them to sustain structural integrity and minimize long-term repair costs in commercial and industrial applications.

