WuBlockchain Interviews BitMart’s New CEO Nenter (Nathan) Chow: Technological Innovation, Global Expansion, and Community Empowerment

Mahe, Seychelles, May 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an exclusive interview conducted by WuBlockchain, one of the cryptocurrency industry's leading media platforms, BitMart’s newly appointed CEO, Nenter (Nathan) Chow, shares the key factors behind his transition from traditional finance to Web3, and how his background strengthens BitMart’s core competitiveness. He also outlines the platform’s strategic plans in technological innovation, global market expansion, and community building, while offering insights into emerging trends at the intersection of AI and blockchain.

With over 17 years of experience in traditional finance, Chow was motivated to transition to the Web3 space due to a strong belief in the transformative potential of decentralized technologies to reshape global financial systems. Having spent years in investment banking at institutions like JP Morgan and Mitsubishi UFJ, Chow observed both the strengths and limitations of traditional finance, including inefficiencies in cross-border transactions and barriers to financial inclusion. Web3, with its foundation in blockchain, provided a decentralized, transparent, and accessible alternative that empowered individuals and communities worldwide. His transition was further supported by his experience in leveraged finance, M&A, and debt capital markets, which provided a deep understanding of capital flows and institutional needs, critical for scaling Web3 adoption. Joining Animoca Ventures gave Chow the opportunity to immerse himself in the Web3 space, forge connections with innovators and governments, and now, as BitMart’s CEO, he aims to leverage his expertise to build a platform that acts as a gateway to this new financial frontier.

Chow’s previous role as a partner at Animoca Ventures also significantly influenced his strategic vision for BitMart’s future development. At Animoca, he led global expansion efforts, built relationships with top project founders and investors, and secured premium deal allocations, such as being one of the only Asian venture funds on Monad’s cap table. This experience underscored the value of bridging regional ecosystems, particularly between Asia and the West, to unlock unique opportunities. For BitMart, Chow envisions a platform that facilitates not only trading but also serves as a cornerstone of the Web3 ecosystem. His investment background guides his strategy of fostering innovation through strategic partnerships, including collaborations with Paxos and Banxa, and supporting emerging projects via the platform’s Launchpad. Furthermore, Chow’s work with Web3 support and accelerator programs in the MENA region reinforced the power of collaborating with governments and accelerators to drive adoption, positioning BitMart as a trusted partner for both institutional and retail users.

In discussing BitMart’s positioning in today’s highly competitive exchange market, Chow emphasized that BitMart stands out due to its global, user-centric approach. Serving over 10 million users across 200 regions, BitMart’s core competitive advantages lie in its robust security framework, technological innovation, and localized engagement. BitMart’s security, highlighted by its multi-layered defense system and partnerships with firms like Fireblocks and Cobo, is critical in maintaining trust in a market facing heightened scrutiny. BitMart differentiates itself through empowering users, notably with its “Stake to Vote” mechanism, where users can stake BMX tokens to influence token listings, turning them into stakeholders. Additionally, BitMart’s third-generation trading system, capable of processing 80,000 orders per second with a 2-millisecond latency, sets an industry standard for speed and reliability. With support for 90 fiat currencies and 11 languages, BitMart ensures local relevance across diverse regions such as the EU, MENA, and LATAM, combining global reach with tailored experiences.

Looking toward BitMart’s strategic goals for the next phase, Chow highlighted three key priorities: enhancing technological innovation, expanding global reach, and empowering communities. The platform is prioritizing AI integration and blockchain convergence, planning to roll out smart analytics and automated tools in 2025. BitMart also aims to strengthen its presence in both regulatory-mature markets, such as the EU, and high-growth regions like MENA and LATAM, leveraging localized strategies and partnerships. Additionally, BitMart is committed to transforming users into active stakeholders through initiatives like the decentralized wallet strategy, set to launch in Q3 2025, and the “Stake to Vote” program, aligning with its mission to build a sustainable and inclusive crypto ecosystem.

In terms of BitMart’s latest global growth strategy, Chow explained that initiatives like the “Slippage Protection Program” and the “Global Community Partner Program” reflect the platform’s commitment to empowering users and promoting community participation. The Slippage Protection Program compensates users within one hour for slippage exceeding 0.05%, reinforcing BitMart’s position as a user-first platform that values transparency and reliability. Meanwhile, the Global Community Partner Program encourages decentralized engagement by empowering local ambassadors to host events and share insights. This initiative strengthens BitMart’s global-local balance and elevates its brand as a trusted, innovative exchange.

Chow also noted that BitMart’s Slippage Protection Program stands apart from similar mechanisms in the market due to its speed, transparency, and user-centric design. Unlike other programs that may involve delays or complex processes, BitMart’s program compensates users quickly and efficiently, ensuring immediate relief for slippage exceeding 0.05%. The program’s seamless integration with BitMart’s third-generation trading system allows for real-time monitoring and rapid resolution of slippage issues, setting a new standard for trust in the trading environment.

The launch of the Elite Trader Program was another significant initiative designed to attract top traders. The program offers substantial incentives, including a 50% share of followers’ profits, making it one of the most lucrative in the industry. BitMart attracts top traders by providing advanced tools such as its third-generation trading system, which ensures low-latency, high-throughput trading, as well as exclusive benefits like access to premium market insights and personalized support.

Chow also discussed the delicate balance BitMart maintains between decentralized community building and a consistent brand image. Through programs like the Global Community Partner Program, BitMart empowers local ambassadors to engage with users while ensuring alignment with core values of security, transparency, and innovation. Regular training and clear communication guidelines help maintain brand consistency across diverse markets, while initiatives like “Stake to Vote” further engage the community and reinforce BitMart’s user-centric approach.

Drawing from his experience with Web3 support and accelerator programs in the MENA region, Chow offered insights into the differences in Web3 ecosystem development across global regions. In MENA, government-backed initiatives prioritize institutional integration and public-private partnerships, providing fertile ground for Web3 innovation. In contrast, regions like North America and Asia rely more heavily on private sector innovation, with ecosystems built around venture capital and grassroots projects. These regional insights inform BitMart’s global strategy, allowing the platform to engage with governments in MENA, leverage venture capital networks in the West, and tap into Asia’s vibrant community for adoption.

Chow expressed his strong belief in the convergence of AI and blockchain technology as a transformative force for finance, enhancing efficiency, transparency, and personalization. BitMart is actively exploring this convergence, with plans to roll out AI-powered smart analytics, automated trading tools, and personalized investment strategies in 2025. BitMart’s commitment to these technologies aims to position it as an industry leader in delivering intelligent, user-centric solutions for the Web3 ecosystem.

Finally, Chow provided his perspective on the current trends in the broader cryptocurrency market. He pointed out the increasing adoption of stablecoins, the tokenization of real-world assets, and the rise of AI-blockchain integration as key developments to watch. BitMart is focused on capitalizing on these trends by advancing its technological capabilities, expanding its global footprint, and fostering community-driven initiatives, ensuring it remains at the forefront of the cryptocurrency industry.

