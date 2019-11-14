Valtix Expands Cloud Native Network Security for AWS Through Deep Security and Management Service Support

Valtix Supports FireLens Container Logging Valtix Logo

The Early Access release of Valtix Cloud Firewall on EC2 F1 instance opens up a new set of cloud workload possibilities that were perviously limited by the performance and volume bottleneck.” — Gadi Hutt, Senior Director Business Development at Amazon

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Valtix, Inc, the industry’s first cloud native firewall and network security platform, has announced an extension of its security management and control with a broad set of security services, now available to Amazon Web Services (AWS) customers. This expansion includes support for Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2) F1 instances with accelerated performance and AWS FireLens for security posture aggregation, both of which can be managed through a centralized console for consistent policies and visibility across AWS workloads.As organizations drive the cloud transformation, the demand for consistent cloud security posture, visibility and control is imperative. To keep pace with these evolving infrastructure requirements on AWS, Valtix has extended its Valtix Security Platform to AWS customers, from Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs) data plane acceleration capabilities, to aggregated security log management with FireLens, and dynamic secure services for Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC) with AWS Transit Gateway’s hub-and-spoke unified security.“Cloud delivers on-demand infrastructure and services and consistent security policies and visibility are key when scaling across cloud premises without compromising performance and control,” said Vijay Chander, Co-Founder & CTO of Valtix. “The depth of tiered technology alignment with Amazon EC2 F1 instances on data plane and FireLens log aggregation on control demonstrates innovation strength. Support for AWS Transit Gateway on unified security policy enforcement showcases the cloud native advantages for integration speed and agility.” Valtix Cloud Firewall , delivered through Security-as-a-Service (SaaS) with built-in auto-scaling and automation, simplifies security operations and extends their security to the cloud by utilizing AWS Transit Gateway to connect Amazon VPCs and on-premises networks.FPGA-Empowered AWS Advanced Compute DataplaneFor customers with particularly demanding network traffic, the option to deploy on FPGA accelerated instances will be available with Amazon EC2 F1 instances.Cloud Log Standardization with FireLensDeeper cloud native support for AWS ensures that customers benefit from a single security management console across all their cloud applications.The key aspects of multi-cloud Valtix Cloud Controller support for FireLens are:● Standardizing seamless container-centric log management across Valtix Cloud Controller services for downstream aggregation, normalization, and correlation● Forwarding logs to Valtix App for Splunk and other Security Incident Event Management (SIEM) options using Fluentd Secure Forward● Improving productivities on FluentD and Fluent Bit for Amazon Elastic Container Service (Amazon ECS), Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Services (Amazon EKS), AWS Fargate, and self-managed Kubernetes on Amazon EC2 for Cloud, APIs, and Kubernetes container workloadsFireLens with Fluent Bit makes it simple for AWS Partner Network (APN) Partners like Valtix to use a single codebase that works across multiple environments and across a variety of different container services including Amazon ECS, Amazon EKS, and AWS Fargate.Blog on Valtix Simplifies Log Management with AWS FireLens Integration https://blog.valtix.com/aws-firelens-and-more-0 About Valtix:Valtix is the industry's first cloud-native network security platform. Comprised of Valtix Cloud Controller and Valtix Cloud Firewall, the solution revolutionizes cloud network security with innovations that make visibility and enforcement automatic at the pace of the applications they protect. The firewall is architected with built-in auto scale, app-aware security policy, and a single-pass pipeline for TLS, advanced FW, IPS, advanced WAF and more, which operates on a variety of cloud instance types that range from basic to the most advanced. Valtix Cloud Controller deployment support for AWS, Azure, and GCP is expected later this year.Valtix is a proud sponsor at AWS re:Invent 2019 and will be demonstrating its latest AWS offerings in Booth #1905 . The company has also achieved AWS Security Competency status, which highlights APN partners who have demonstrated technical success and proven customer success in helping companies achieve their cloud security goals.Learn more at https://www.valtix.com

