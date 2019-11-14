Only One Week to go Until Benelux Infrastructure Forum 2019

Benelux Infrastructure Forum 2019

SMi Reports: In just one week, the 18th annual Benelux Infrastructure Forum will commence in Amsterdam.

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, November 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 18th annual Benelux Infrastructure Forum will be held on 20th – 21st November 2019 in Amsterdam. The Benelux Infrastructure Forum has established itself as an industry leading event in the Benelux region. Attendees will hear the latest updates and developments in the industry, in addition to newly arising opportunities.As the event is quickly approaching, spaces are becoming increasingly limited. Secure your place at www.beneluxconf.com/EINpr6 The event has and will continue to provide unparalleled opportunities to learn from and network with senior executives in the industry. This year’s event provides the unique opportunity to meet with major industry players, such as bankers, constructors, institutional investors, lawyers and regulators.This year’s event promises:• Five hours of networking time over the course of two days with over 30 different organisations• Two interactive panel discussions with Allianz Global Investors, SMBC, Port of Rotterdam, DNV GL, Capital Dynamics, Simmons & Simmons, NN Investment Partners, Dutch Ministry of Finance• Detail on emerging markets and future investment opportunities, especially in the geothermal market• Explore financing specifically related to Public-Private Partnerships (PPP)• Engage with alternative forms of investment, such as refinancing and debt financing• Hear about the future investment opportunities in the Dutch Market• Four Case Studies on Geothermal Project financing, challenges with infrastructure projects in the Benelux region, pros and cons of Public Infrastructure Financing Models and Advancing a Marine contractors Offshore Winds Goals via Finance.This year’s attendees include:ABN AMRO Bank N.V, Allianz Global Investors, BESIX Group, Capital Dynamics Ltd, DG ECONOMIC & FINANCIAL AFFAIRS, DNV GL, Green Giraffe, KfW IPEX-Bank GmbH, Macquarie Capital, Ministry of Finance, Netherlands, NN Investment Partners, NORD/LB, Orsted, Perpetuum Energy Partners, PMV NV, Port of Amsterdam, Port of Rotterdam, Rebel Finance & Transactions BV, Rebelgroup, Simmons & Simmons, SMBC Europe Limited Amsterdam Branch, Stichting Platform Geothermie, Van Oord Finance BV, Allen & Overy (Belgium) LLP, Allen & Overy LLP, ASN Bank, BAM PPP, Bayern LB, Clifford Chance, DIF management BV, DLA Piper, European Investment Bank, ING, KBC Bank NV, KPMG, Liedekerke Wolters Waelbroeck Kirkpatrick, Lydian, Mott MacDonald, Rabobank, Vanbreda Risk & Benefits, Ventolines and many more!Visit the event website to download the event brochure and full speaker list: www.beneluxconf.com/EINpr6 Proudly Sponsored by: Capital DynamicsFor sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, contact Andrew Gibbons on +44 (0) 207 827 6156 or agibbons@smi-online.co.ukFor media enquiries, please contact Simi Sapal on +44 (0) 207 827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.ukBenelux Infrastructure Forum20th – 21st November 2019Leonardo Hotel Amsterdam Rembrandt Park, Amsterdam, Netherlands#SMiBeneluxConf---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



