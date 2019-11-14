PaperTale’s crowdfunding campaign is now live on Kickstarter

The entire supply chain and environmental impact will be traceable for the consumer on the PaperTale app.” — Bilal Bhatti, Founder of PaperTale

MALMö, SWEDEN, November 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PaperTale has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to raise awareness about the technology. If PaperTale becomes an industrial standard in any industry, it would lead to a greatly improved environment and it could impact the lives of millions of people for the better.

The new blockchain based platform is looking for funding to further develop the technology, which gives consumers authenticated information about a products supply chain and environmental impact, simply by scanning the product with their smartphone. Today PaperTale has implemented the technology in a fashion supply chain as a Proof of Concept.

Backers will be rewarded with the new high-tech fashion clothes

In a time when almost everybody is talking about the climate and how to live more sustainable, PaperTale’s technology is a solution that would make a great impact on the environment as well as creating better possibilities for people in the developing countries. PaperTale believes in taking action instead of just talking about the problems.

Those who back PaperTale, through the Kickstarter campaign, will receive the first ever produced high-tech sustainable clothes made out of great materials such as Supima Cotton, which uses less water in the cotton production. The entire supply chain and environmental impact will be traceable for the consumer on the PaperTale app. Consumers can even interact with the people who made the clothes, for example directly send a small tip or help crowdfund education for their kids.

The PaperTale launch collection consists of 3 garments for men and 3 for women, ranging from stylish hoodies to sweatshirts and a pique dress as well as a pique shirt. All garments are available in 3 colors.

Take action and support PaperTale in the fight for true sustainability, environmental impact and better working conditions! Help us raise the awareness needed by spreading the word on social media and to your colleagues and friends.

About PaperTale

PaperTale AB is a Swedish limited company that has developed a blockchain based technology to empower consumers to directly impact climate change and other environmental issues as well as giving them the opportunity to help people in the developing world to get out of poverty. The team of 15 enthusiasts – or Proud PAPERTELLERS as they like to call themselves – consists of developers, designers and engineers who have vast experience of developing technology solutions as well as managing complex manufacturing processes. PaperTale is a cutting-edge company working toward a truly sustainable future and strives to be CLIMATE POSITIVE by investing in measures to improve the environment. PaperTale also wants to eradicate the exploitation of workers in the developing world. To demonstrate a "Proof of Concept" by implementation in a supply chain on a larger scale, PaperTale AB has created a complete scenario of the Fashion supply chain by introducing a Concept Collection created in Sweden and partnered up with a mid-sized garment factory in Pakistan. The platform is being developed to enable factories in all industries to implement the technology in their production processes. PaperTale's vision is to become a new industry standard and has coined the concept of "Traceability of Things", abbreviated ToT.

