The first “PaperTale’d” factory ever – the impact and the possibilities

MALMö, SKåNE, SWEDEN, November 7, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new blockchain based platform - PaperTale, was unveiled to the world last week. PaperTale gives consumers authenticated information about a products supply chain and environmental impact simply by scanning the product with their smartphone. The technology makes it possible for consumers to make informed decisions before they buy it.

However, there’s much more to it than the benefit for consumers. The real impact of the PaperTale technology will be shown in the parts of the world where it is most needed – in the developing countries. By implementing the technology in factories, the well-being of the people working there could be greatly increased and ensure lawful salaries being paid as well as making sure all workers get the security from being registered and with written employee contracts.

PaperTale puts focus on workers’ conditions

One might think that a salary of 3 USD per day would be impossible to make a living from. However, for many millions of people in developing countries that’s their reality. Even though minimum wages in some countries are not really livable, there are millions of people earning even less than the minimum wages. This often occurs due to employers failing to register the workers, thus keeping the labor costs and taxes low, and not giving any security for the workers. It is estimated that the number of people being enslaved today amounts to 36 million people and 78 % (28 M) through forced labor. For a majority of the people living in the developing countries, a life in poverty is almost certain. Only a minority will be able to break the chains and improve their lives economically, either through entrepreneurial skills or by managing to attain education which can be transformed to higher salaries, thus climbing the economic ladder.

One of PaperTale’s missions is to create a solution which ends the exploitation of people and instead ensure fair treatment of workers and contribute by making it easier for them to break the poverty cycle.

The first factory ever being ”PaperTale’d”

To demonstrate a "Proof of Concept" by implementation in a supply chain on a larger scale, PaperTale has created a complete scenario of the Fashion supply chain by introducing a Concept Collection created in Sweden and partnered up with a mid-sized garment factory situated in Lahore, Pakistan. PaperTale wants to show the world that even the second dirtiest industry can be “cleaned-up”.

The PaperTale platform actually consists of seven different components, including four different mobile applications for the factory and the suppliers, for the workers as well as the consumers. Another component is a full-fledged ERP-system (Enterprise Resource Planning) for the affiliated factory, which in itself is quite comprehensive. The last two components are two blockchain based networks, which connects all components and store all the transactions and verified information on the blockchain.

The full impact from the implementation of the PaperTale technology in the first ever PaperTale’d factory will likely be seen in a few months when the factory is running full speed with the new technology. The whole factory in all its processes are being fully PaperTale’d for all future production. The factory’s general manager Yasir Rasool says “We believe it to be great competitive advantages of being able to prove which high-quality materials we are using and that we are paying our workers fair wages. We want to attract high-end sustainable brands who wants the quality of our products and PaperTale proves that”.

PaperTale wants to show the world what the technology can accomplish and launches a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, starting on November 13th. Everyone who supports PaperTale on Kickstarter receives the first products ever produced with the new technology.

Take action and support PaperTale in the fight for true sustainability, environmental consideration and better working conditions!

About PaperTale

PaperTale AB is a Swedish limited company that has developed a blockchain based technology to empower consumers to directly impact climate change and other environmental issues as well as giving them the opportunity to help people in the developing world to get out of poverty. The team of 15 enthusiasts – or Proud PAPERTELLERS as they like to call themselves – consists of developers, designers and engineers who have vast experience of developing technology solutions as well as managing complex manufacturing processes. PaperTale is a cutting-edge company working toward a truly sustainable future and strives to be CLIMATE POSITIVE by investing in measures to improve the environment. PaperTale also wants to eradicate the exploitation of workers in the developing world. To demonstrate a "Proof of Concept" by implementation in a supply chain on a larger scale, PaperTale AB has created a complete scenario of the Fashion supply chain by introducing a Concept Collection created in Sweden and partnered up with a mid-sized garment factory in Pakistan. The platform is being developed to enable factories in all industries to implement the technology in their production processes. PaperTale's vision is to become a new industry standard and has coined the concept of "Traceability of Things", abbreviated ToT.



