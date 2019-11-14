Scintillate your senses with the Spice Connection at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

Spice Connection Chef Garden Culinary Cave Bejana Indonesian Restaurant

We are thrilled to celebrate this wonderful legacy during our food festival with the esteemed Petty Elliot and look forward to hosting guests at these carefully curated culinary events” — Karim Tayach

NUSA DUA, BALI, INDONESIA, November 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is thrilled to announce three exclusive gourmet events as high points of a month-long culinary odyssey, ‘Spice Connection with Petty Elliot.’ A delightful alfresco Summer Lunch will take place on the 20th November, while an inspirational Garden to Table cooking class will happen on 21st November, followed by a 5-course ‘Taste of the Archipelago’ wine pairing dinner.

The ‘Spice Connection’ food festival, hosted at Bejana Indonesian restaurant at this beachfront resort, celebrates the legendary cuisine from the archipelago, highlighting scintillating regional flavors of the vast island nation with a series of bespoke a la carte menus and themed buffets throughout November. All events feature famous food writer, author and guest chef, Petty Elliot, collaborating with The Ritz-Carlton, Bali Director of Culinary Raymond Siek. Petty Elliot is the author of Papaya Flower which focuses on cuisine of her native north Sulawesi, and Jakarta Bites.

The highly-anticipated Summer Lunch event will feature a fresh outdoor dining setting within the flourishing Chef’s Garden at the resort. Guests are invited to join Petty and Raymond to learn the story behind the spices while indulging in an enticing gourmet menu of the freshest Ikan Gohu – tuna ceviche from Maluku, Nasi Uduk – an aromatic dish from Jakarta featuring coconut rice with roasted chicken and spicy beef stew, and Klaapertaart from Manado – a delicately-flavoured young coconut vanilla custard tart.



The inspiring Garden to Table cooking demonstration will take place in the atmospheric Culinary Cave, and give guests the opportunity to learn about the richness of spices used in every day cooking in Indonesia. On the menu, Ikan Gohu – tuna ceviche, Pasta Udang Woku - prawn spaghetti and Charred Pineapple with palm sugar sauce and coconut ice cream.

The elaborate 5-course Wine Dinner also takes place in the Culinary Cave, located within the award-winning Bejana Restaurant. Over the course of this memorable evening, Indonesian delicacies will be paired with a selection of premium Gold and Grey labels from Australia’s esteemed Wolfblass Winery. Highlights will include a tantalizing Archipelago Ceviche, 3 styles, a sensational Barramundi, with green chillies, young cloves and nutmeg leaves, and a mouth-watering dessert of Tart Nenas – pineapple tartlet with chocolate truffle, nutmeg and lime soil.

Speaking about the series of events that take place at the resort during the ‘Spice Connection,’ The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, General Manager Karim Tayach, explains that, “Arab and Indian traders first sailed to the Spice islands of Indonesia, returning with ships laden with nutmeg, cloves, cinnamon and black pepper. Later the Portuguese and Dutch came, similarly lured by these intoxicating spices. These days aromatic Indonesian spices form the basis of countless recipes and cuisines across the world, keeping the spice connection alive. We are thrilled to celebrate this wonderful legacy during our food festival with the esteemed Petty Elliot and look forward to hosting guests at these carefully curated culinary events which promise to be rich in flavor and in stories.”

For more details on upcoming ‘Spice Connection’ events and other culinary events at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali, please contact rc.dpssw.restaurant.reservation@ritzcarlton.com or call +(62) 361 849 8988.

