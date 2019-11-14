Coach, Author, Speaker and Catalyst for Women, Christine Rose to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

ChristineRose6 Book ChristineRose8 Forbes Coaches Council Official Member

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christine Rose is a seasoned, ICF credentialed business and executive coach member of the Forbes Coaches Council, a Certified Psychological Safety Coach with Amy Edmondson’s The Fearless Organization, Certified Taylor Protocols Core Values Index Coach. She was recognized by IATOP last year as being a top influencer in her industry. In truth, Christine was a mentor and winner long before she ever became a coach: the kind of businesswoman everyone came to for advice, an empathetic ear, and wise problem-solving.

Christine is also a woman who has a gift for boosting other women’s esteem and rallying them to succeed. After making a difference as a female entrepreneur and success coach, she is now making an impact in a new way--as an author. This December she has a book due out that unites many of the passions and focal points of Christine Rose’s life. It is all about the #MeToo movement, what happened and what’s changed since then for women in the workplace (and society at large.) Her book also outlines what we all still need to work on--to maximize progress and mitigate violent acts against women.

Christine’s book Life Beyond #MeToo could not have been written as profoundly by anyone else. Christine has a unique perspective, both as a transformational coach and a survivor of multiple abusers. Her book relates the #Me Too movement, lends a voice to victims of past harassment or violence, and empowers women and their male allies with the means to create change in their own lives and careers, in workplaces everywhere, and addresses the systemic violence in cultures that needs to be uprooted to create lasting change.

Christine has been featured before on CUTV News Radio regarding her accomplishments in coaching and the tools, strategies, and knowledge that help people move into executive roles—and enable current executives to lead with a better mindset. In this next series of shows, we will spotlight her book-- what prompted her to write it, why it is such an essential guide for our times, and even the writing journey. Christine will also tell us about the idea of facilitating global transformation, which was almost part of the book’s title, and the chapters of the book that describe it: the old normal, levelling up the marketplace, and creating a new normal and a safe culture for women everywhere.

Christine Rose is an author, speaker, and award-winning certified business and executive coach. As CEO of Christine Rose Coaching & Consulting, a boutique coaching firm in the greater Seattle area, Christine employs proven tools, decades of business experience, intuition, and coaching expertise to help business leaders and owners grow their teams, profits, and companies.

“I love watching people achieve what they previously couldn’t imagine.”

While Christine said that about her business and team coaching efforts, we think it also holds true for her role in changing the future, for women who have been held back by discrimination or violence, and for those who support them.

CUTV News Radio will feature Christine Rose in interviews with Doug Llewelyn on Monday November 18th and Monday December 9th, and with Jim Masters on Wednesday November 27th and Monday December 2nd, each at 3:00pm EST

For more information about Christine Rose, her services, and her book, please visit: http://www.christinerose.coach/



