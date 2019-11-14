Onchain Custodian Scoops S$150,000 Prize at Singapore Fintech Awards

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Association of Banks in Singapore announced on 11 November that Onchain Custodian had won the Singapore Founder Category of the Singapore Fintech Awards.

Onchain Custodian, a Singapore-based digital assets custody service provider, was one of a total of 245 submissions for the award, sponsored by PwC Singapore, with entries from over 30 countries.

Onchain Custodian and the other 11 category winners were selected under four categories – Singapore Founder, ASEAN SME, ASEAN Open and Global by an international panel comprising industry experts across multiple domains. Three of this year’s winning solutions were returning finalists from the FinTech Awards in 2018.

Onchain Custodian came out on top in the Singapore Founder category. Alongside the award, Onchain Custodian will receive a S$150,000 cash prize.

In 2019, Onchain Custodian also won the best digital asset custodian from Bloconomics and was recognised as a Tech Icon by Brand Laureate. El Lee, COO and Alexandre Kech CEO also won an individual Fintech Leader award delivered by the Singapore Fintech Association.

El Lee , Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer, Onchain Custodian : “I believe one of the reasons our solution stood out, is the profound and positive impact such an offering will have on the financial market and digital asset space. We hope that as Onchain Custodian addresses a gap in the market, the inflow of more institutional money will help to generate business opportunities, create new jobs and contribute to the growth of the economy.”

Besides Onchain Custodian, the other winners in the Singapore founder category include in second place – Finaxar and in third place – Optimai.

Alexandre Kech, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer : “Last year, around the same time as the Singapore Fintech Festival, Raymond, El and I met for the first time to start Onchain Custodian with Da Hongfei, our Chair of the Board. One year later, we win this prestigious prize for our SAFE custody solution. I am very proud of the team, our partners and the progress made!”

About Onchain Custodian:

Headquartered in Singapore, Onchain Custodian (ONC) offers a global, standardised, resilient, insured and compliant custody service for the safekeeping of institutional digital asset investments with unrivalled user experience.

ONC’s solution is built for the future and designed to meet the needs of institutions seeking custody of their crypto assets.

To find out more about Onchain Custodian, visit: www.oncustodian.com

