Onchain Custodian & Keyrock partner to provide exchanges with liquidity solutions & insured third-party custody

The two companies are thrilled to announce their partnership to further democratize liquidity solutions and offer institutional-grade insured custody solutions

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Onchain Custodian and Keyrock are thrilled to announce their partnership to further democratize liquidity solutions and support the search for institutional-grade insured custody solutions (https://keyrock.eu/custody/)

Based in Singapore, Onchain Custodian has an impressive pedigree: it was founded by NEO founder Da Hongfei, is backed by venture capital firms like DHVC, Sequoia Capital and Fosun, and boasts an executive team featuring experts including Alexandre Kech (SWIFT, BNY Mellon), Raymond Cheong (KPMG, IBM, Standard Chartered Bank) and El Lee (JP Morgan, CIMB). The team embodies a unique combination of traditional capital market knowledge sets, and its expertise explains why Onchain Custodian is quickly emerging as one of the leading digital asset custody providers within the fast-growing digital asset space.

As a market maker and liquidity provider, Keyrock works closely with leading players across the industry, including token projects, exchanges, funds, brokers and regulatory bodies based throughout Europe, Asia and the Americas. The company’s vision is to democratize liquidity, and since its inception it has been committed to making the crypto industry safer and more professional, with risk management among its highest concerns in all its activities.

However, as Keyrock’s CEO Kevin de Patoul explains, “although the crypto sector as a whole is developing rapidly, we’ve noticed that many of our clients still struggle to find accessible custody solutions. This has a knock-on effect not only on us and our collaborators, but also on the health and maturity of the markets we operate in”. Being able to collaborate with a player like Onchain Custodian, which can offer its services to Keyrock’s client base, is highly beneficial not only to Keyrock’s operations, but also to those of its partners.

Thanks to this partnership, Keyrock customers will enjoy a preferential rate on Onchain Custodian’s services, making quality custody solutions more accessible. Given Keyrock and Onchain Custodian’s shared values of technical excellence, transparency and security, this new partnership is set to provide huge benefits not only to the two companies, but also to their mutual partners, with Onchain’s CEO Alexandre Kech explaining that “the operational excellence and high-quality service we are striving for will allow our clients to enjoy peace of mind and focus all their attention on growing their business”.

The partnership between Onchain Custodian and Keyrock will enable the two companies to pool their business and technical expertise, paving the way for the creation of new service offerings and creating a bridge between the heart of Europe and one of the most exciting technology hubs in Asia. This represents a further step towards the goal of fostering a stable, transparent and sustainable digital asset market.

About Keyrock

Founded in Belgium in 2017, Keyrock are cryptocurrency market makers building scalable, self-adaptive algorithmic technologies to support efficient digital asset markets. With a local presence in Brussels and London, Keyrock operate with the vision of democratizing liquidity through a strict dedication to transparency, operational integrity and regulatory compliance.

Through a combination of in-house algorithmic trading strategies, high-frequency trading infrastructure and industry expertise, Keyrock provides unparalleled liquidity services to token issuers, exchanges and brokerages within the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Learn more on www.keyrock.eu.

About Onchain Custodian

Headquartered in Singapore, backed by Onchain and Sequoia Capital, Onchain Custodian (ONC) is offering a global, standardized, resilient, compliant, and insured platform for the safekeeping of institutional digital asset investments with incomparable user experience.

ONC’s solution is flexibly built to meet the possible futures of digital asset custody.

The absolute safe for digital asset custody



