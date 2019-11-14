Danny Brown, Acclaimed Realtor at Compass, Praises the Cheviot Hills “Way of Life”

Danny Brown, Acclaimed Realtor

“You couldn't find a more convenient neighborhood on the Westside.” – Danny Brown

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the sprawling landscape of the westside of Los Angeles, there's few if any secrets when it comes to real estate. It'd be naive to say that Cheviot Hills is an up-and-coming pocket with home prices in the $4M-$6M range but if the prices sound high, you are wrong. When it comes to coveted Westside family neighborhoods like Little Holmby, Brentwood park, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and the Palisades, home prices can soar into the $10M - $15M+ range making Cheviot a bargain in comparison. In the middle of all of the hustle and bustle is a charming, tree lined neighborhood with an outstanding community and unique way of life.

“This is where wealthy families who are understated and not flashy want to be,” explains Danny Brown, acclaimed realtor at Compass, “it is down to earth here and it attracts people who appreciate family values and that kind of vibe.”

Lifelong Angeleno and anchor of luxury real estate in Los Angeles since 2002, Danny Brown works underneath Compass as Principal, Luxury Estates and Evangelist. In his new role, he represents luxury clients on the Westside of Los Angeles specializing in Beverly Hills, Bel-Air/Holmby Hills, Little Holmby, Cheviot Hills, Brentwood, Santa Monica, Pacific Palisades, and Malibu. In addition, he assists senior management as a brand ambassador as Compass continues to strategically expand throughout Southern California and the Western United States.

“You couldn't find a more convenient neighborhood than Cheviot Hills on the Westside in terms of being close to Beverly Hills, Century City and easy access to Santa Monica and Downtown,” continues Danny Brown, “Your neighbor could be a UCLA professor, a doctor, or attorney just as it could be a private equity guy, a tech millionaire or a real estate developer. It's a diverse mix.”

Cheviot Hills is engulfed by the expansive green space of Rancho Park, Cheviot Hills golf course and Hillcrest Country club golf course which is unheard of in Los Angeles. As you drive by the liquid amber trees with leaves turning red during fall, it seems to have a very East Coast look and feel. Even though you're bracketed by Fox and Sony Studio lots, this is the Westside of Los Angeles without the glossy smug, attitudes and the convertible Lambos. Families come here to get away from the pretense and enjoy the park, walk their dogs and friendly neighbors.

People may say the neighborhood has changed with all of the bigger new houses, but then again, what Westside has not changed over the past decade or so as uber wealthy families from all corners of the country and globe have poured into every prime pocket straddling both sides of the 405 freeway. This may be the last slice of Americana on the Westside and for those who seek this kind of environment it is the only game in town.

“Tear downs trade for $2M-$3M depending on the lot size and the new homes are trading in the $4.5-$7M range depending on the size, views and location,” concludes Danny Brown, “Anyone looking for a beautiful neighborhood to raise a family should 100% look at Cheviot Hills.”



------------------



***Prior to working at Compass, Danny Brown was a partner at The Agency where he was one of their most prolific producers, well-respected leaders, and key mentors. He is on the Real Trends list of top 250 agents in the country and closed 37 transactions with just under $100M in volume in 2018. Over his career, Danny has closed over 350 transaction sides and $1B of sales volume.

Remaining a trusted and respected voice among his clients and colleagues, Danny Brown holds an extensive list of high-profile clients, including “C” level executives, tech entrepreneurs, athletes, entertainers, and developers. He is considered one of the most trusted and knowledgeable sources in the real estate industry and is often called upon to consult for developers, investors, financiers, and fellow real estate agents. You will find him speaking on various industry panels and leading training sessions for up and coming agents. He is a graduate from the University of Southern California, and he's a member of the Jewish Federations Real Estate and Construction Division (REC), and the Jonathan Club.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.