PhD Researcher & Artist Launches Children's Book Fundraising For Mental Health @ The Royal Children's Hospital Melbourne

Grogan the Monster by Rich Mclean Children's Book - Front Cover Grogan the Monster by Rich McLean Sample Plate Grogan the Monster by Rich McLean - Children's Book 2

Rich Mclean's complex and colourful life has led him to fun draising for The Royal Children's Hospital Banksia Unit for Child & Adolescent Mental Health.

As a psychologist who works predominantly with children, I am always on the lookout for sweet, uplifting heart-filling, snappy picture books. This one is beautiful!!!!” — Sharna Hughes - Psychologist

FOOTSCRAY, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, November 14, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rich McLean is the author and illustrator of a stunning new children’s book, ‘Grogan the Monster in… What Do You Love?’, available now.

He is generously donating 25% of proceeds from physical book sales to the Royal Children’s Hospital, Banksia Unit for Child & Adolescent Mental Health.

The book is lavishly illustrated, designed and written with a focus of gratitude, love and diversity for children in an optimistic secular way.

Rich completed the book as part of his Master of Education at Victoria University, it took two years to illustrate.

As a person who has experienced mental illness, Rich cheekily, like 'Grogan the Monster, attributes it to his ‘Mental Skillness’.

Talking about his own experience with ‘Mental Skillness’, Rich says ‘I have had a marginalised life, the best part about it is that is has not been boring!’. ‘I’ve survived, and I love who I am; I love helping people, and I am so excited to officially launch ‘Grogan the Monster in… What Do You Love?’

‘Grogan the Monster in… What Do You Love?’, is available as a kindle or kindle unlimited download, physical book, and also free for a limited time as an interactive read-aloud Apple Books for iPad and iPhone publication.

Rich is so confident you will love it, you can see the book for free on his website.



REVIEW of ‘GROGAN THE MONSTER’:

'Every so often a book comes along that is meant to educate and help kids, not just on a “learn to read” level, but a deeper level that instils something that stays for life. One such book is “Grogan the Grateful Monster: What Do You Love?”

This book was written from the mindset of a man who is a scholar specializing in child psychology. He knows what’s going on in children’s minds and has dedicated some of his creations to make materials that help kids learn and grow.

Grogan the Monster is also an interactive iBook that helps kids learn how to read and sends a meaningful message at the same time.

Grogan is a baby monster. Once he hatches, he starts to wonder and observe and learn. He begins to learn that there are so many wonderful things in the world and that they make this world a wonderful place to be in. He teaches the art of being grateful and happy for what’s around us.'

-Dan Rubin - Apps and Applications

Grogan the Monster Sample



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.