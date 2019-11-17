Rich McLean Releases Human Rights Awarded Audiobook On Recovery From Schizophrenia For FREE

About

I am a person that values freedom, creativity and despite inevitable suffering, happiness is possible for all. I believe that recovery from mental health issues is not only possible but probable, with the right support for everyone. I believe through empowering the self through art, talking, walking and conversation that we can become self-actualised and not just survive but thrive, no matter who we are or the difficulties we face. Firstly, I am so excited to announce my new catalogue, 'A Certain Beauty In Un-Resolution... ART;' on this website. I have always been a creative and imaginative person, drawing, painting, creating sculptures and billy carts and other oddities through childhood and adolescence. Despite doing well at school, I was a surly and troubled yet friendly adolescent. I nearly left school after year ten, but I did not know what else to do. I have had quite a few mentors in my time in education that have influenced my life that I am grateful for. I can say education has saved my life. The Herald Sun’s (Newspaper in Melbourne Australia), art department saw my illustrations on my first website in 2008, (back when your hard-drive was 500MB!), and they called me in to relieve me from my factory job. The job was checking tuna cans for dints! - Indeed I have many factory jobs in my time. I was relieved and pleased my skills were being put to use as a news graphics artist and illustrator, as I continued my passions for playing music, leading a band and having consistent exhibitions. I worked at ‘The Herald Sun', for about a year, which I was thrilled about. When my contract finished, I did the same role at 'The Age' newspaper, also in Melbourne, for about five years. I had always been making art, drawing and designing and exhibiting though, and the art you see on this website is not only some of that process but also the result of thousands of mistakes, experiments and failures. I also was a wellness advocate for many years, speaking on mental health and recovery all across the Australian media, drawing from my neurologically diverse experiences from Parliament house to Dubbo, all the current affairs shows and a lot of radio, even across to Canada to McGill University in Montreal, celebrating my human rights awarded autobiography. As an artist, I have been grateful for the support I have received from people who love my work. I had moved house about twenty times in twenty years, with different partners and places. goes to the Royal Children's Hospital, banksia Unit for 'Grogan the Monster in... What do Do You Love?' I have worn very different ‘visual hats’ through different lenses in my time as an artist, fine artist, traditional drawer, children’s illustrator, web designer, and digital artist. 25% of royalties from child and adolescent mental health. I see my discordant period in the distant past as the awakening of a healer archetype and spiritual rebirth. I would not trade my experiences for the person I have become through my experiences. Working with young people with my PhD and validating their important voices when growing up I felt I did not have anyone is the true alchemy of my life and PhD journey. My PhD doctoral studies is a methodological a/r/tographical narrative that focuses on amplifying the voices, moral and ethical considerations of year eleven students about inheriting a world of artificial intelligence and super intelligence that will further enable transhumanism. I am happy and grateful to amplify their voice. You can download a six-part narrative of a section of my research which supports me as a student. The PhD will be finished in 2018 - 19. I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to be so prolific in my art-making and creativity over my life, and also grateful to people who support me and buy my art. In a world of the selfie, and a world of apps and nothing that is lovingly hand-made, your purchase of my art from my online store really does help support my life, creativity and studies. I’m grateful for your interest and support and happy to share it with the world. Blessings, Richard McLean, 2019

