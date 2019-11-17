Rich McLean Releases Human Rights Awarded Audiobook On Recovery From Schizophrenia For FREE
FOOTSCRAY, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, November 17, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FREE AUDIOBOOK ON RECOVERY FROM SCHIZOPHRENIA
'Recovered, Not Cured, a journey through schizophrenia', the hopeful, triumphant take of alternate realities, is available from audible as a free five-part abridged audiobook, read by artist author and academic Rich Mclean himself.
The book won a Human Rights Award from the Human Rights and Equal Opportunity Commission and was awarded SANE Australia's 'Book of the year'
It was recorded by Australia's ABC National for the 'Life Matters' program and broadcast internationally to great acclaim.
Download it free to listen to now! Share this story of hope and recovery.
He has just submitted his PhD.
A compelling visual and verbal journey exploring the author's experience of schizophrenia: the first signs, reactions from friends and family, how he sought help, the challenges of recovery.
Edinburgh, 1994 I am crouching in an alleyway. They can t see me here, so for the moment, I am safe. There must be hundreds of loudspeakers projecting secret messages at me, and umpteen video cameras tracking every move I make...They will tie me up, soak my feet in water and have goats lick my feet down to the bone...
Melbourne, 2003 'Nowadays I say that I am recovered, not cured. I have a job, I have my band, I have my friends and my family. I pay my taxes and do the dishes; I'm independent. A couple of pills a day keep me slightly lethargic yet sane. I can live with that.'
Mental illness is common and often devastating. In this day and age, it is a treatable condition, yet many are left untreated, misunderstood. Richard McLean is one of the lucky ones. His words and pictures give us a unique and poignant insight into a hidden, internal world.
'This is a powerful, quirky and important book. Powerful because it goes straight to the heart of battling a psychotic illness. Quirky because of the author s abundant creativity and the delight of his illustrations. Important because it outstrips anything else I have read about schizophrenia for its insight into the nature of psychotic thinking and behaviour. McLean writes with a bold simplicity and deftly avoids melodrama and bathos'. Anne Deveson
