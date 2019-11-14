Special Edition of AI Eye-Podcast with VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Talking Energetika Smart City Contract in Mexico City

Investorideas.com issues a special edition of The AI Eye, reporting on recent news from VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE:VSBY) (OTC:VSBGF)

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp (CSE:VSBY.C)

POINT ROBERTS, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI Eye Podcast - CEO of VSBLTY Groupe Technologies (CSE: $VSBY) (OTC: $VSBGF) Discusses Deployment of Energetika’s Smart City Contract with Mexico CityInvestorideas.com, a global investor news source covering Artificial Intelligence issues a special edition of The AI Eye, reporting on recent news from VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE:VSBY) (OTC: VSBGF) (5VS.F), a leading retail software and technology company using artificial intelligence.Listen to the podcast:VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE:VSBY) (5VS.F) (OTC:VSBGF) and intelligent lighting solutions provider Energetika’s smart city contract with Mexico City has begun deployment. Investorideas.com caught up with VSBLTY co-founder and CEO, Jay Hutton for an interview in which he explained how this smart city contract goes further than what is standard.Hutton said that while smart city solutions typically cover commercial properties, VSBLTY and Energetika are also bringing application to residential spaces.“When you look at smart cities, often you see a focus on commercial applications,” he said. “This deployment is certainly that, but in addition to that it extends the reach of the security umbrella to residences. So this becomes really compelling. Not only are you delivering security and camera capabilities, but [also] video analytics and access to city services and 9-1-1 on a mobile interface.”Another distinguishing feature of this contract is the element of collaborative security. In the press release, Hutton describes this as “Where citizens, law enforcement and technology will work together to affect how a higher level of security is achieved”. He further explained how this collaborative aspect brought residents into the security network with their consent.“By including [residences] in that collaboration, we’re extending the actual smart camera network to [them],” he said. “We’re not requiring residents to buy their own camera and have their own sealed off camera network. We’re now enveloping the city network that includes residences, if they wish to opt in.”Hutton pointed out however, that taking advantage of this brings clear benefits to residences.“Of course, it’s an enormous value for them if they opt in,” he said. “They become part of this camera-based neighborhood watch and a collaborative environment where they’re sharing video of events and crimes that may or may not be interesting to law enforcement.”At the heart of the collaboration between the two companies is the combination of Energetika’s lighting infrastructure with VSBLTY’s AI-inspired video analytics.“The idea here is combining lighting with camera technology and sensor technology to provide a public good – an outcome which is security based,” Hutton said.The press release indicates that the technology is being deployed via security kits, which Energetika CEO, Rodrigo Calderon says “Consists of high definition cameras equipped with VSBLTY facial recognition and analytics, wireless alarms, motion sensors and panic buttons integrated with high LED facade light fixtures.” Hutton broke down the utility of security kits:“A security kit is simply a light for the facade or doorway of a residence, a camera outside that doorway, a complement of sensors for door sensors and alarms, and a [mobile] application that allows for immediate access to 9-1-1 and city services – all of that combined under a single application umbrella.”Looking at the wider regional market, Hutton said that though each community has its own specific issues to address, the solutions can be applied to great effect throughout the market.“Mexico City has its own set of unique issues, problems and speed bumps for sure, but growth is really almost a certainty,” he said. “Right now the same architecture, idea, concept and approach is being proposed to other municipalities, governments and other places in Central and South America.”Hear the Ai Eye on SpotifyThe Investorideas.com podcasts are also available on iTunes, Spotify, Tunein, Stitcher, Spreaker.com, iHeartRadio and Google Play Music.Visit the Podcast page at Investorideas.com:Get free news alerts including the AI EyeAbout Investorideas.com - News that Inspires Big Investing Ideas Investorideas.com is a recognized news source publishing third party news, research and original financial content. Learn about investing in stocks and sector trends with our news alerts, articles, podcasts and videos, looking at cannabis, crypto, AI and IoT, mining, sports biotech, water, renewable energy and more. Investor Idea’s original branded content includes the following podcasts and columns : Crypto Corner , Play by Play sports and stock news column, Investor Ideas Potcasts Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move podcast and column, Cleantech and Climate Change , Exploring Mining, the AI Eye .Disclaimer/Disclosure: Investorideas.com is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. This site is currently compensated for news publication and distribution, social media and marketing, content creation and more. Disclosure is posted for each compensated news release, content published /created if required but otherwise the news was not compensated for and was published for the sole interest of our readers and followers. For disclosure purposes this podcast featuring VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp is a paid for service on Investorideas.com and part of their monthly services. More disclaimer info: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Disclaimer.asp and https://www.investorideas.com/About/News/Clientspecifics.asp Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas.com newswire https://www.investorideas.com/News-Upload/ and tickertagstocknews.com Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas.com privacy policy: https://www.investorideas.com/About/Private_Policy.asp Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/Investorideas Follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Investorideas Follow us on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/c/Investorideas Download our Mobile App for iPhone and AndroidContact Investorideas.com800 665 0411



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.