Intellectual Property 101 Shared with the Knife Industry

Mark Schreiber, President CRKT

The American Knife & Tool Institute Announces the First in a Series of Expert Articles on Intellectual Property and Brand Protection to Help Knife Businesses

CODY, WY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Knife & Tool Institute (AKTI) is very pleased to announce that the first in a series of articles to provide a useful toolkit for knife businesses has been published on its website. Authored by two experts in the fields of intellectual property and brand protection , Denise Mosteller and Jeremiah Pastrick, as guest contributors on the nonprofit’s website, the article is titled “ Intellectual Property 101 .”“We are pleased to share valuable information on intellectual property with our members and the entire sporting knife industry,” said Mark Schreiber, President of CRKT and chair of AKTI’s Anti-Counterfeiting Committee. “Helping our industry thrive and grow is part of our mission as a nonprofit trade association representing the entire knife community.”“When it comes to the basic types of intellectual property (IP) the ‘Big Three’ include patents, copyrights and trademarks,” said Jeremiah Pastrick, who has served as both vice president of a consulting firm specializing in international intellectual property (IP) development, protection and anti-counterfeiting as well as IP counsel to a wide range of global IP owners. “By and large, each of these forms of IP differ in what they provide protection for, what they don’t provide protection for, how they are created, how they are ‘secured’, and what public policy interest they are meant to serve.”Denise Mosteller, who has had over 22 years of investigation, brand management and intellectual property experience, explained, “Intellectual property is ‘intangible,’ meaning that all forms of it are recognized as ‘creations of the mind.’ The knife industry is very innovative with different knife designs and mechanisms and makers need to protect those unique aspects to ensure financial success and protect their own individual brands.”The first “Brand Protection” article on the website “Intellectual Property 101” can be viewed at www.AKTI.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.