VinaPhone partners Celltech and Flytxt for intelligent customer engagement

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 13, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flytxt, the Dutch company with headquarters in Dubai and the independent market leader in intelligent marketing technology announced that VinaPhone (unit of VNPT), the second-largest telecom operator in Vietnam has deployed its flagship product NEON-dX. VinaPhone will harness analytics, AI and marketing automation capabilities of the platform to drive personalized engagement with more than 30 million customers. The solution was implemented in partnership with Celltech, a leading telecom solution provider in Vietnam.

VinaPhone, a subsidiary of Vietnam Post and Telecommunications Corporation was the first network in Vietnam to cover services in 100% provinces and cities in the country. In 2018, VinaPhone became the second largest mobile operator in Vietnam, accounting for 21% of the mobile market.

Mr. Nguyen Hoang Hai, Deputy Director-Consumer Division, VNPT VinaPhone said: “We are committed to providing our customers with value-added experiences across their engagement cycle”. He added, “Flytxt solution helps us to stay always in touch with our customers, extend offers personalized to each customer’s needs and fulfill them instantly. This augurs well for our vision of evolving as a customer-centric digital service provider.”

Mr. Nhat Anh Do, CEO, Celltech said: “Since our inception, we have always strived to offer best of the breed solutions along with our global partners to benefit regional Telco clients. Our team of domain experts supported in the evaluation and roll out of Flytxt’s solution for VNPT VinaPhone and initial results look promising. “

Celltech Viet Nam Solution Jsc (Celltech), established in 2013, is one of the top companies offering Telecom solutions and content services in Vietnam.

Dr. Vinod Vasudevan, CEO, Flytxt said: “We are delighted to partner with Celltech for supplying our marketing technology solution to Vinaphone. Service providers such as Telcos, generate an uplift on their revenue and margin with intelligent marketing decisions and actions using our proven Marketing AI and Automation technology.”

Flytxt’s integrated product suite NEON-dX will help VinaPhone to fully automate the design and execution of multi-channel marketing campaigns, outbound and inbound, targeted at growing revenue through effective up-sell, cross-sell and retention. As part of the partnership agreement with Celltech, Flytxt will provide technology, product support as well as specialized marketing consulting services.

Flytxt’s solutions are used by over 120 enterprises in private cloud, public cloud or as SaaS. The client base includes 60+ Telco such as MTN, Vodafone, Viettel, Claro and Hutchison.



