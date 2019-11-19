Sureline Systems Adds Support For Industry Leading Microsoft Azure Government Cloud Platform

Sureline SUREedge Migrator Fully Integrated for Support and Ease-of-Use

Expanding our support for Microsoft’s Azure Government Cloud platform is a prime example of our multi-cloud support for both public clouds and government specific clouds” — Ravender Goyal, CEO, Sureline Systems, Inc.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- An innovative leader in enterprise-class cloud migration and disaster recovery solutions, Sureline Systems , Inc. today announced that it has expanded its support to include Microsoft's Azure Government Cloud Platform initiatives, often referred to as GovCloud. Sureline’s patented and award-winning SUREedgeMigrator solution is an enterprise-class offering providing an agentless architecture for ease-of-installation and minimal impact on production servers, and a plan-driven UI that allows tens, hundreds or thousands of servers to be migrated in an automated process.“Expanding our support for Microsoft’s Azure Government Cloud platform is a prime example of our multi-cloud support for both public clouds and government specific clouds,” said Ravender Goyal, CEO, Sureline Systems, Inc. “This move further expands our partnership with government-focused partners and opens diverse markets for our award-winning solutions providing their customers with one of the most robust solutions available to address their migration initiatives.”The industry leading Microsoft Azure Government platform delivers a cloud platform built upon the foundational principles of security, privacy and control, compliance, and transparency. Public sector entities receive a physically isolated instance of Mircrosoft Azure the employs world-class security and compliance services critical to U.S. government for all systems and applications built on its architecture. Microsoft’s Azure Government delivers unparalleled flexibility and breakthrough innovation for U.S. government agencies and their partners. With this solution, agencies and partners receive world-class security, protection and compliance with the ability to modernize their legacy infratructures into a flexible, hybrid environment delivering gross efficienc3es and cost-savings across all departments.SUREedge Migrator supports and is fully integrated with the Microsoft Azure Government cloud platform. During migration, SUREedge injects the necessary drivers and performs other transformations to ensure bootability of the migrated servers when migrating from one hypervisor/cloud environment to a different one. SUREedge Migrator allows organizations to migrate complete workloads to new infrastructure inside a data center, from data center to data center, to public clouds, between clouds, or from a cloud back to on-premises.The SUREedgeplatform delivers minimal and automated transformations so that the migrated VMs are automatically ready to run on the target platform. The software is easy-to-deploy, highly scalable, and hardware and hypervisor agnostic.About Sureline SystemsSureline enables business agility and productivity, and with cloud migration and disaster recovery of any virtual, physical, or containerized application or server at the push of a button. Sureline's patented, award winning SUREedgeenterprise-class software solutions deliver application mobility that is secure, reliable and efficient and is key to enabling transitions to the cloud, new infrastructures and a myriad of other transformative architectures. Sureline partners with industry leaders including Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud Platform, Nutanix, and Oracle. Sureline is headquartered in San Jose, CA., and its products and services are available through a global network of VARs and technology service providers.



